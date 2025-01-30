Samsung may have hosted a physical event to introduce the Galaxy S25 series​​​​​​, but the headlining features of the new phones are almost entirely software. This made for a not particularly exciting series of announcements, even if they were a good look at current strategies for integrating AI into every part of smartphone operating systems. In the case of the S25 and One UI 7 , it's an AI-generated Now Brief, AI-powered editing tools, and expanded Gemini features.

Gemini's new skills are critical because one of Samsung's subtler updates involved a reassignment. Instead of dedicating the S25's side button to Bixby , Samsung's main voice assistant since 2017, pressing it now calls up Google Gemini. There are multiple ways to read this change. Samsung and Google are serious about making generative AI a key part of using a smartphone. Still, it also seems that having a physical way to interact with AI assistants could be a large part of what makes one more successful than the other.

Gemini lives in the same place on Galaxy and Pixel phones

AI always in reach