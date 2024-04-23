Summary Google's Gemini continues to evolve with new features for Android users, including potential PDF upload capabilities.

The AI may soon go beyond summarizing images to summarizing uploaded documents, enhancing the user experience.

Password suggestions by Gemini is another feature in development, showcasing the AI's potential impact on everyday tasks.

It may seem like Google’s Gemini has already worked its way into every facet of the company’s products and services. However, the rate at which Google is rolling out new Gemini features seems to suggest otherwise. As AI continues to evolve, there is undoubtedly more that the company can do to refine its own product. To that extent, Gemini may soon gain a new capability that can benefit Android users, in particular.

As spotted by code sleuth AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority, there is evidently a flag within the Gemini app for Android that indicates Google is testing a PDF upload feature. Additionally, users may be able to upload other types of documents, all of which could potentially be summarized by Gemini for the end user. This would mean that the AI will finally be able to go beyond summarizing uploaded images.

Uploading docs with Gemini could soon become a reality

For the time being, the feature is not functional when the flag is enabled. However, the source has posted a few screenshots that are reflective of how it may work if it is rolled out. A file upload prompt seems to appear, which is then followed by file suggestions from Gemini. Afterward, it looks like users will have the option to summarize the file they have uploaded. It’s possible that the feature may only debut for Google Workspace subscribers or those who have advanced Gemini subscriptions. However, there has been no word from Google as to whether the feature will become official.

Source: Android Authority

This is just one of many Gemini developments that have been seen in the works as of late. Another feature that could eventually debut is one for passwords — it seems that Google is experimenting with allowing Gemini to suggest passwords for users. Coding was spotted within Chrome Canary that shows such a feature being developed, but again, it’s unclear if it will ever go live. The details of how it would work alongside the Chrome-generated password feature have also not been determined. In any case, it’s another AI-based add-on that seems minor, but could make a noticeable difference.