Summary Gemini Live brings conversational AI to Android, adapting to user voice and offering quick, natural replies.

Google announces new first-party extensions for Gemini, including Google Keep, Tasks, and Android device settings support.

A new overlay mode for the Gemini assistant on Android gives you answers without stealing focus and allows you to drag and drop AI-generated images into other apps.

OpenAI's GPT-4o was first shown off the day before Google I/O 2024, taking the wind out of the developer conference's sails before it could say "AI" 122 times fast. GPT-4o's real-time responses captivated the tech scene and dominated headlines while Gemini was pushed to the margins on its big day. Now, the spotlight is finally back on Google with its Pixel 9 announcement, and the company is taking advantage of the attention by announcing Gemini Live and some major improvements to its AI assistant.

Gemini Live brings conversational AI to Android, with 10 new voices in tow

Rolling out starting today, Google’s AI is getting a major upgrade with Gemini Live. This new feature lets you chat with the assistant in real-time with your voice, not just text. It can handle smart tasks and even process what you’re looking at.

Gemini Live even adjusts to how you talk and gives you quick, conversational replies. It’s starting with English speakers on Android with Gemini Advanced subscriptions, and will soon be available in more languages. It's a mobile-only feature and Google says Live will expand to iOS soon.

Google points to the fact that Gemini Live's conversational nature enables you to brainstorm with the help of its AI, even allowing you to interrupt the assistant when you need to say more. You don't have to keep Gemini open in the foreground to use Live, either, as it can keep listening while you use other apps — including with the screen off.

To help make the experience even more natural, Google is rolling out 10 new voices for Gemini as Live becomes available. You can see a demo of the voices below, but note that some ad blockers may disable our video player:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gemini, now with the full power of Google and Android

In potentially bigger news for the Gemini ecosystem, Google is announcing a slew of new first-party extensions today. Google Keep and Google Tasks extensions will give Gemini the ability to view and manage your to-do items and lists. Expanded YouTube Music support will allow the AI to create playlists for you. And a new Utilities extension for Android can finally control system features like toggling Quick Settings, creating alarms and timers, or controlling media playback.

In a future update that Google has only said is coming "soon," Gemini is also set to get a Google Calendar extension. This would be useful for more than just adding events — in the demonstration video below, Google shows an example of calling up Gemini while your Camera app is open to scan for dates in a document in the real world, then check those dates against events in your calendar to find one where you're free.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gemini's got new tricks for Android

Today's Pixel 9 launch also revealed two cool features powered by Gemini Nano: Call Notes and Pixel Screenshots. Call Notes uses Gemini to whip up quick summaries of your phone calls, while Pixel Screenshots makes organizing and saving your images a breeze — just capture screenshots after opting in, then you can ask Gemini questions about any of the screenshots you capture on your Pixel 9.

With Gemini as your default Android assistant, you can already have it summarize or answer questions about webpages. Now, Gemini can also spot videos on your screen and let you ask questions about them. Using auto-generated captions, Gemini gives you quick and useful answers.

A new overlay feature makes Gemini even better at keeping up with what you’re doing and giving you smart, context-aware controls, all without stealing focus from what you were doing. Plus, transferring images just got easier — you can now drag and drop Gemini-generated images straight into your active projects without hopping between apps. Just long-press an image in the Gemini overlay, then drag it into your chat or email:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Google has also made it possible for Gemini to tap into your personal data, but only with your permission. For example, it can scan your Gmail to suggest personalized workout plans based on trainer emails or pull information from Drive to give you helpful insights just for you.

All processing occurs on your Android phone, with Google emphasizing a strict policy against sharing sensitive information with external entities for data processing.