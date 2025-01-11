Gemini AI has been Google's focus over the past year and will likely remain so for months ahead. The company continues to improve its AI service, frequently introducing new features. Alongside the free Gemini, Google offers a premium version: Gemini Advanced. But what exactly is Gemini Advanced, and how does it differ? Here's everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced, including its price, features, usage, and more.

What is Gemini Advanced, and how is it different?

A closer look at what sets it apart

Gemini is a large language model (LLM) developed by Google DeepMind, and Gemini Advanced is its premium version, offering access to more powerful AI models and features. While everyone with a Google account can use Gemini for free, Gemini Advanced unlocks bigger, faster Gemini models, with deeper integration into Google's services and additional benefits like increased Google account storage.

Google's free account includes access to Gemini 1.5 Flash, which is ideal for everyday tasks. However, Gemini Advanced offers access to models like Gemini 1.5 Pro, 1.5 Pro with Deep Research, and the upcoming experimental Gemini 2.0 models. The Pro model is particularly useful for ultra-complex tasks.

Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro are multimodal, which means they can process text, images, audio, video, and code. However, Gemini 1.5 Pro offers key advantages, like a massive 1-million-token context window. This longer context window gives Gemini 1.5 Pro a massive advantage over the basic Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

Thanks to this longer context window, Gemini 1.5 Pro can process a lot of information at once. Think about processing up to 1,500 pages of text simultaneously. You can upload lengthy PDFs, and the Pro model analyzes and responds more quickly. This makes it particularly effective for tasks that demand deep reasoning, creative writing, or tackling complex coding challenges.

How much does Gemini Advanced cost?

Here's the price and what you get for it

Unlike Gemini, which is free for all users with Google accounts, Gemini Advanced is a subscription service priced at $19.99 per month. Users can try Gemini Advanced free for one month to see if it suits their needs.

This pricing is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft's Copilot Pro. There isn't a yearly subscription plan, but you can get one year of Gemini Advanced for free by purchasing a Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google One AI Premium plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced, offers more than powerful Gemini models. Subscribers also benefit from enhanced integration with Google services and the additional features outlined below.

What other features does Gemini Advanced offer?

The features that make Gemini Advanced worth considering

What makes Gemini Advanced worth paying for is the extra perks you get with the Google One AI Premium plan. Here's a breakdown of other key benefits you get in addition to getting access to faster Gemini models.

2TB Google storage: More storage for your files and backups

You're not just upgrading to advanced AI features with Google One AI Premium. You also get 2TB of Google storage. This storage works seamlessly across Google services like Drive, Photos, and more. While the standalone 2TB Google One plan costs $10 per month, upgrading to AI Premium for $10 more gives you access to the powerful Gemini models. As a bonus, subscribers earn 10% back in Google Store credits with every purchase.

Create custom AI expert: Train Gemini to fit your specific needs

Gemini Advanced includes the ability to create custom AI experts through the Gems Manager feature, which tailors Gemini to your needs. For instance, if you're preparing for a job, you can train a Gem to help you practice for interviews or build niche expertise for your projects. This feature is exclusive to the Google One AI Premium plan and is not available to free Gemini users.

Source: Google

Integration with Google services: Seamlessly works with Drive, Docs, and Gmail

One of Gemini Advanced's biggest strengths is its seamless integration with Google's ecosystem. For example, in Gmail, you can ask Gemini to summarize lengthy emails or find specific information from older threads without manually searching. Similarly, in Drive, Gemini can summarize the contents of an entire folder, while integration in the Photos app allows you to Ask Photos easily.

Subscribers to Gemini Advanced get early access to Google's newest AI tools. For instance, the recently launched Gemini Live feature, which allows real-time conversations with the AI, was initially available to Gemini Advanced users before being rolled out to free-tier users weeks later.

How do you use Gemini Advanced?

Here's how to get started with Google's premium AI

In some Google services, like Gmail and Drive, Gemini Advanced integration is available directly, helping with tasks like generating email replies or summarizing folders. On the other hand, there are two ways to access the Gemini chatbot. On a laptop or PC, visit gemini.google.com to start chatting. Subscribers to Gemini Advanced can access all Gemini models and switch between them using the dropdown menu.

On Android and iOS, you can access Gemini by downloading its app from the respective app stores. Alternatively, you can use Gemini without a separate app by visiting the website or accessing the chatbot built into the Google app (second tab to the right).

Gemini Advanced delivers great value for its price

In an age where AI has become an integral part of daily life, paying for Gemini Advanced makes sense. You gain access to the most advanced Gemini models, which makes in-depth research and writing easier and unlocks several key benefits. The seamless integration of Gemini within Google apps is a standout feature for me. Plus, including 2TB of storage at no extra cost compared to other paid AI tools makes it an even smarter investment.