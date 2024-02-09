Summary Gemini is the rebranded Google AI that competes with ChatGPT and replaces the Google Bard chatbot.

If you have even a glimmer of interest in Android, Google, or artificial intelligence, you’ve no doubt learned about Gemini. The old Google Bard is no longer, as Gemini is now the rebranded name for the Google AI that has grown from its nascent stage to a true ChatGPT competitor over the last year. New apps, a new landing page, and more have been pushed forward by the rebranding, with Gemini even firing warning shots towards Google Assistant. It’s available for free for anyone with a Google account. If you want more advanced features, you can subscribe to Gemini Advanced, but don’t expect others in your Google One family plan to get access.

Google One is a subscription plan that combines a few services that Google offers. For free, you get 15GB of Google Drive storage. If you pay more, you get more storage and features, like a VPN and additional Google Photos editing tools. As of yesterday, however, there’s a new subscription on the block: the AI Premium plan. Billed at $20 per month — $10 more than the next-highest subscription — not only do you get all the other features of the previous, but you get access to Gemini Advanced. Soon, you’ll get access to Gemini in Google Suite apps like Gmail, Docs, and more, when it becomes available in those apps.

Google One lets you share access to almost all of its features with other people on a family plan. However, people noticed almost immediately that, even with the 2TB AI Premium plan, only the plan owner can access Gemini Advanced. We tested this internally, and it’s true: family members will not gain access to Gemini Advanced. In Google One’s Help forum, it states as clear as day that “Gemini Advanced benefits can’t be shared with family group members,” and that you must be a family plan manager to use those benefits. To access Gemini Premium as a non-plan owner, you’ll have to leave the family group.

This is a big miss, in our opinion, for the brand new Google Gemini Advanced. Gemini is already the effect of Google having no idea how to properly brand products, and while Gemini looks to kick Google Assistant to the wayside down the line, they coexist — for now — across very weird borders. Google One is a solid subscription service that is a necessity if you use Google for online storage of anything other than documents. Storage space is shared across all Google products, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive. For many, 15GB of free storage is enough, but upgrading to 100GB, 200GB, or even 2TB+ is inevitable. The AI Premium plan is currently the top tier for personal and family accounts, but if Google continues to disallow family members to access Gemini Advanced, then its growth may ultimately be harmed.