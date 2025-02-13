Summary Google Gemini Advanced can now recall past chats, offering improved conversational abilities.

Gemini can summarize chats, build on ongoing projects, and provide transparency in referencing past chats.

This brings Gemini more in line with ChatGPT and Claude AI, which have had persistent memory for some time.

One of Google Gemini's weaknesses was its inability to recall previous conversations. OpenAI's ChatGPT has had this advantage for nearly two years now. But Google is changing that with a significant upgrade to Gemini Advanced.

The latest update gives the AI model the ability to recall past chats (via 9to5Google). This means users can continue previous conversations, ask follow-up questions, and even have Gemini summarize earlier chats, all without needing to scroll through old conversations.

Here's how Gemini's memory recall works

The update is rolling out today in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Google One AI Premium Plan. It turns Gemini into a memory-based conversational partner. The AI can now build on previous projects, discussions, and long-term plans you've been working on.

With this new feature, you can:

Reference past discussions: Gemini will recognize when you bring up topics you've previously talked about and respond accordingly.

Summarize previous chats: Gemini can pull up summaries of prior discussions.

Gemini can pull up summaries of prior discussions. Build on ongoing projects: Gemini can pick up where you left off, whether it's research notes or a coding project, or anything in between.

Gemini will also indicate when it is referencing past chats in its sources. This helps ensure transparency about how it is using store information.

You will have control over what Gemini remembers. You can review and delete stored conversations, decide how long to keep chat history, and disable Gemini Apps Activity via My Activity settings.

A significant upgrade beyond previous features

Google introduced a Saved Info feature back in November 2023, which let users set personal preferences. Now, with full chat recall, Gemini has features more aligned with the memory capabilities of ChatGPT and Claude AI, two apps that have featured persistent conversation memory for some time.

This new feature is currently rolling out to Gemini Advanced users. Google plans to expand support to more languages in the coming weeks, and hopes to introduce the feature to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers.



