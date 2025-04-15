Summary Google is rolling out the Google Photos app for Gemini.

This will allow you to summon Google Photos in Gemini commands using prompts like "Show me recent selfies."

The feature is limited to invited users in the US, supports only English prompts, and only works on Android devices.

Extensions Apps in Google Gemini are a great way to expand its functionality and deepen its integration with other services. For example, with the WhatsApp extension/app in Gemini enabled, you can ask the AI assistant to send messages to your friends or family, or directly call them through the messaging app. Google is now rolling out the Google Photos app for Gemini, albeit to a limited set of users. It will allow you to ask the assistant to show your recent selfies, pull up specific details from your pictures, and more.