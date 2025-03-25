Summary Google has launched Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, its "most intelligent AI model" yet, which has already topped the LMArena leaderboard.

A key feature of Gemini 2.5 Pro is its enhanced ability to "think and reason" before responding, leading to improved performance and accuracy in complex tasks.

Currently available for Gemini Advanced users on the web (mobile support often lags behind), 2.5 Pro outperformed competitors in reasoning, knowledge, science, and math benchmarks, and has a 1 million-token context window.

Google is constantly working on enhancing Gemini's capabilities. Gemini 2.0 Advanced landed on mobile earlier this year, followed by enhancements to the AI tool within Workspace apps. Subsequently, the tech giant expanded Gemini 2.0 Flash access to all, followed by the rollout of its former top-of-the-line model Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, with Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental and Flash Thinking Experimental with apps in tow.

You'd be wondering why I described 2.0 Pro as Gemini's former top-of-the-line model. This is because Google today began rolling out Gemini 2.5 Pro, which the tech giant describes as its "most intelligent AI model."

From the new 2.5 family, Google has only begun rolling out Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, a model that is reportedly designed to tackle increasingly complex problems. It debuted at the #1 spot on the community-driven LMArena LLM leaderboard's 'overall' category, followed by the Grok 3 Beta.

A key highlight of the new model is its ability to think and reason with its own thoughts before responding — a quality that us as humans could benefit from. The tech giant suggests that this results in enhanced performance and improved accuracy, likely aiding in avoiding hallucinations."Going forward, we’re building these thinking capabilities directly into all of our models, so they can handle more complex problems and support even more capable, context-aware agents," Google indicated.