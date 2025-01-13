Summary Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced is now available on the Gemini app for Android and iOS.

The new Gemini model excels at coding, math, and drafting but lacks real-time access and file uploads.

It requires a subscription to Gemini Advanced for $19.99, but there is no clear timeline when it will move out of the experimental stage.

The latest and greatest Gemini model, 2.0 Experimental Advanced, has lived solely on a web browser for the first few months of its life. But that's all different now.

Gemini Advanced subscribers can begin to access 2.0 Experimental Advanced on the Gemini app for both Android and iOS (via 9to5Google). Gemini-Exp-1206, as it is called by the good people over at Google, offers improved performance for complex tasks such as coding, math, and drafting detailed multistep instructions and putting technical writers out of business.

What's new with Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced?

Source: 9to5Google

The latest model of Gemini currently leads the Chatbot Arena LLM leaderboard. It excels at challenges. The model is intended for those in need of high-level AI capabilities, such as complex coding, impossible mathematics, and drafting highly detailed business plans. However, like with the web model, it lacks real-time information access, and users cannot upload files to it.

Users can try it by tapping on the model switcher at the top of the Gemini app. This update adds 2.0 Experimental Advanced as one of the options, alongside 1.5 Flash, 1.5 Pro, and 2.0 Flash Experimental. However, every time you close the app, it will revert to Gemini 1.5 Pro.

You can force stop the Gemini app on Android to refresh it if you're not seeing the latest model. It does require a premium subscription, which currently costs $19.99 a month.

You will need to update to the latest version of the Gemini app to access Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced.

When will it stop being experimental?

There's no word yet on when this latest model will move out of the 'experimental' stage and become the standard Gemini for Advanced subscribers. It was on the web-only version just a short time ago, and only Gemini 2.0 Flash was available on the app. It's also unclear if it will become Gemini 2.0 Advanced or if Google will add a new name to it.

Google will continue to push this model into everything for the foreseeable future. It is a powerful AI. The lack of real-time access and file uploads raise questions about how well it competes with its competitors , or if it is even needed at all.