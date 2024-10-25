Key Takeaways Google plans to launch Gemini 2.0 in December, in response to OpenAI's Orion model.

Gemini 2.0 may be widely available at launch, potentially gaining a market advantage.

The report does not have many details about the new model's capabilities, but it may not be too impressive.

The next iteration of Google's powerful Gemini AI might be here sooner than expected. Google is in a tight race with OpenAI, and there's an AI showdown brewing between the two tech giants.

A new report from The Verge says Google is planning to launch Gemini 2.0 in December (via 9to5Google). It's only been a year since the initial release of Gemini, but there has been an uptick in activity in the AI field lately as OpenAI is preparing to launch its next-gen model, Orion, sometime soon. The first version of Gemini launched last December, with a small boost in May following Google I/O 2024.

Are we in the middle of an AI arms race?

It looks like Google aims to make the new Gemini 2.0 widely available at launch, much like it did with Gemini 1.5 at the start of summer. If you remember, Gemini 1.5 was first offered to Gemini Advanced subscribers and then rolled out to everyone a short time later.

The new OpenAI model is rumored to be a more limited, partner-focused AI. Google could gain a significant advantage in capturing the market by releasing Gemini 2.0 at the same time.

But the reports also suggest that Gemini 2.0 might not be as significant a leap forward as we expect. There's a plateau every technology reaches, and it looks like companies developing large language models might be hitting it, including Google.

All we want for Christmas is Project Astra

There are not many other details about what to expect. Everyone is still waiting for some of the features Google showed off at I/O, including Project Astra. If you remember back to this past I/O, someone demoed Gemini interacting with real-world objects as they scanned their phone's camera around an office. We're still waiting for that.

Gemini 2.0 could still be a significant event for AI technology. After all, Gemini 1.5 has proven to be an impressive AI, and Google has thrown it into everything. Gemini Live came out not too long ago, and the first stable version of Apple Intelligence is due next week. The competition between all these tech companies is sure to fuel even more powerful AI tools, for better and for worse.