US gamers who pre-ordered GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier have been enjoying the best Nvidia’s cloud gaming service has to offer since November. Their fellow players in the EU may have been feeling left behind so far, but their day has finally come.

Europeans who pre-ordered a six-month GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership will now have the new tier enabled on their accounts. If you haven’t already, you can still sign up for a six-month membership, which will set you back $100. That might feel like a lot, but it’s less than 10% of what an RTX 3080 is going for (if you can even find one) on Amazon or eBay.

What do you get for your money? For starters, a guaranteed connection to a GeForce Now SuperPOD, a 39-petaflop (that's 39 quadrillion operations per second) supercomputer made up of over 1000 GPUs — just a slice of this gaming beast gives you 120FPS, 1440p resolution, and 64MB of RAM. With graphics cards and their components still in short supply everywhere, it's understandable why Nvidia is taking things slow in bringing new users on board — it wants to make sure everyone gets access to the resources they're being promised.

This news arrives just in time for GFN Thursday, with nine games being added today.

Chorus

Icarus

MXGP 2021

Propnight

Wartales

Dead by Daylight

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Timberborn

There’s a few new releases in this batch like Chorus, an open-world space shooter and Icarus, a session-based survival game. If you aren’t subscribed already, access is still limited but GeForce Now is accepting pre-orders for its RTX 3080 memberships.

Qualcomm is helping make a faster Nintendo Switch that runs Android Could the holy grail of mobile gaming really be within reach?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email