Maybe the only thing Epic likes more than making games is butting heads with app stores. Its uber-popular Fortnite is persona non grata on both Android and iOS app stores, leading to no shortage of court battles. And while you can always get the game from Epic itself (at least on Android), iPhone, iPad, and even Android users will now be able to stream a touch-friendly version of Fortnite to their phones and tablets with the help of Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

GPU-maker Nvidia announced today that it has been working with the Epic Games team on a project that will let mobile users play the popular battle royale title via GeForce Now — an app that's at least available for download in the PlayStore. Arguably the much more exciting news comes for iOS users, who had no other way to install the game on their locked-down Apple hardware. However, that won’t be a problem anymore as the game can now be streamed through the Safari browser.

If you’re wondering how this is possible, Apple maintained during trials that it had no restrictions on developers creating web platforms that can be loaded through Safari. While Microsoft (via xCloud) and Nvidia (GeForce Now) took advantage of the opportunity to launch their respective cloud game streaming services, it’s only now that Epic is starting to do the same with a Fortnite cloud version for iOS users. What’s more, it won’t have to give a cut of whatever it makes via in-game purchases to Apple.

Nvidia has officially started the beta today, but those interested will have to join a waitlist for a chance to get access. While the only requirements to sign up are to have an Nvidia account and a GeForce membership (free or paid), admission to the beta isn't guaranteed, and only a limited number of invites will be extended. Additionally, neither Epic nor Nvidia has confirmed the timeframe for the beta, or proposed a likely global release date for Android and iOS users.

This is just the beginning, and Nvidia says it intends to bring even more touch-optimized games for mobile devices to GeForce Now. We’ll have to wait and see which publishers it partners with next.

YouTube's latest beta test brings one of its best Music-exclusive features to the main Android app But it's only available for certain European users for now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email