Savant Systems is celebrating its first anniversary since revamping the entirety of General Electric's old lighting division from C by GE to Cync. At CES 2022, it's unveiling a whole line of smart home products to last through the winter (barring any supply chain surprises du jour) including an outdoor camera, home climate control solutions, and some lights, too — Savant decided to keep the GE Lighting name, after all.

Coming sometime this month are Cync's Smart Thermostat and Room Temperature Sensors. The thermostat is compatible with 2H2C and 4H2C heating/cooling system and is programmable (including via app, Alexa, and Google Assistant) for on-demand changes and for scheduling up to 10 periods in a day. The temperature sensors, when connected to the same Wi-Fi network, help the thermostat do its job in keeping temperatures consistent across different rooms. Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowe's will be selling the Smart Thermostat for $130. At $30 apiece, buyers can connect up to six Room Temperature Sensors to a single thermostat.

On deck for February is a counterpart to last year's Indoor Camera, the Outdoor Camera. It's capable of 1080p video including in wet weather with an IP65 rating and at night with infrared vision up to 25 feet. Users can set up in-vision motion tracking zones and record footage either to Cync's cloud service or an SD card. And of course, it plays nice with Alexa and Google Assistant commands. Cync is offering two variants: a wired version for $100 and a hybrid version that works off of batteries and solar power — this opens up the option to connect remote pass infrared sensors for enhanced motion detection. That version of the camera itself will cost $130, the complementary solar panel for $45, and an extra battery pack for $30. All items will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowe's.

Those retailers as well as Target will also be welcoming three new series of Wi-Fi (ergo, Alexa and Assistant) enabled lighting products — the stuff of C by GE. There's a range of six decorative filament bulbs (four in white, two in full color) rated at around 6W and 500 lumens priced between $14 and $25. Cync will also offer opaque general purpose 9.5W bulbs with a peak potential of 800 lumens. The white color comes in packs of one, two, and four priced between $12 and $44. Two color versions are on offer: the more affordable A19 round-top shape will be available in packs of one, two, three, and four for $15 to $53 while the flat-top BR30 (peak of 750 lumens) will cost $22 for a single and $42 for a double. If you happen to have downlights in your living room or finished basement, you might want to consider some color LED wafers. The 4" size runs at 13W with top output of 760 lumens and will cost $35 while the 6" disc goes up to 16W, 1000 lumens, and $40.

