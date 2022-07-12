One of the best smart light bulbs out there that supports Google Assistant is on sale for this year's Amazon Prime Day. We're talking about the GE CYNC Smart Light Bulb for A19 fixtures, coming in with a maximum brightness equivalent to a 60W incandescent light. You can grab a two-pack of the bulb for just a few cents more than $18. Given that the usual listing price is $24, that's a cool 23% discount that could sweeten this deal to help you finally smartify your lighting.

The smart bulbs can be operated via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and they are compatible with smart home services such as Alexa and Google Home. They can be turned on or off in seconds thanks to voice control, and they can be automatically paired with your Alexa speakers when they arrive. The company claims the GE CYNC smart bulbs use 84% less energy and last 15 times longer than a comparable 60W incandescent bulb — in fact, I can confirm as much based on personal experience. Thanks to their easy-to-use CYNC app, you can customize the bulbs with different color settings to always fit the mood. You can also set customized schedules in advance to fit your daily rhythm automatically.

Buy a pair of CYNC Smart Light Bulbs

$18 at Amazon

One major advantage of the CYNC smart light bulb is that it doesn't require a hub or bridge. Additionally, this smart bulb can be paired with other CYNC lights to enable lighting for multiple rooms. This is great for fulfilling all your lighting needs, right from hosting your kids' birthdays to events that accommodate larger groups of people. There are 45 preset colors for the bulbs with varying brightness levels, and they can be changed with a simple voice gesture or by clicking a button via the CYNC app.

While this smart bulb is more expensive per piece than other LED lights from brands such as Amazon Basics and Philips, it has several features that more than make up for it. It has a 15,000-hour working capacity, one of the best for products in its price range. Personally, I found that it had one of the widest range of colors for any smart LED bulb under the $50 segment. It was also incredibly easy to install, and the lights were on within 10 minutes of beginning the process. For users looking for a premium lighting product, this is certainly something you need to own right away.