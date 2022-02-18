Google was able to incorporate machine-modeled grammar checks onto Gboard in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but it would've been silly not to spread it across more devices. Fast forward to today and we're seeing more Pixels correcting they their users' sentence structuring.

One Gboard user on Reddit had dictated a sentence through Gboard on their Pixel 5 and found the app had underlined in blue a grammar mistake they made (left image). They dug into the app's settings and found a new toggle for the grammar check feature (center image). We were able to confirm the same feature's presence on the Pixel 5a and 3a (right image) running Gboard beta 11.4.08 (via APK Mirror). The 9to5Google team found it on their assortment of Pixel 5 and 4a devices.

We have a hunch Google will officially announce the Gboard grammar checker as part of March's Pixel Feature Drop — unlike how it sounds, some of them tend to drip in over several days or a couple weeks. But that's neither here nor there.

Noted security research Jane Manchun Wong was able to tease out the feature more than a year ago, though the underlying code might have been around for more long. I mean longer.

