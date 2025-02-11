Summary Google is testing a new Assistant voice typing UI on Gboard for easier voice input.

The new design has a toolbar with a microphone button, a minimize option, and voice command access.

The new features were discovered in a teardown of a beta version of Gboard by Android Authority.

Google is testing a redesigned Assistant Voice Typing user interface (UI) for Gboard. So far, it includes a new toolbar above the keyboard to streamline voice input, make it easier to start and stop voice dictation, and access voice commands.

The new interface is in beta version 15.0.03.717871796 (via Android Authority). The old floating microphone button is gone, replaced with voice controls integrated directly into the keyboard. It is similar to Google's Gemini AI interface, and should be more intuitive to use.

Here's how the new Gboard voice typing UI works