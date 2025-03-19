Summary Gboard adds Undo and Redo buttons for easier editing.

Undo can reverse per-letter deletion. Redo is great for undoing accidental Undo.

Available with Gboard version 15.

Of all the popular keyboard apps on Android, Google's Gboard is among the most widely used, since it comes pre-installed with several Android skins and offers time-saving autocomplete and autocorrect suggestions. However, the latter isn't always accurate and overwriting its work takes more time than we'd like to admit. Google is finally delivering the saving grace of Undo and Redo buttons to the app's users.

Unlike a word processor, chat apps where we may do most of our typing don't have the luxury of undo and redo or any form of editing history, for that matter. As such, Google adding these buttons to Gboard is a welcome change. Development and testing has been in the works since July 2023, so we have waited nearly two years for this change. The buttons are now rolling out widely to users, 9to5Google reports.

To access them, you just tap the four-square icon in the upper left corner when Gboard opens. Here, you'll find the new Undo shortcut along with others like Resize. Depending on how often you use it, you can drag it to the suggestions bar atop your keyboard. Just remember that you'll have to tap the shortcut to use it, and Redo only shows up as a pair after Undo has been used at least once. The keys will be grayed out if they cannot perform any action.

Undo and Redo can be useful in case of accidents

App-agnostic editing, but autocorrect still escapes

Close

After a little testing, 9to5 reports Gboard's Undo can reverse per-letter deletion, but it can also bring back whole words from the void if you deleted them at once. The app will remember what these new buttons can do if you close Gboard and reopen it in the same app, but that is lost if you switch apps or exit the current one. The Redo button is great for undoing accidental Undo usage. The only disappointment in my testing was the absence of this Undo button when I needed it most to undo autocorrection, since autocomplete suggestions fill the shortcuts bar instead.

These two new buttons are rolling out with version 15 of the Gboard app on the Play Store. If they aren't available for you immediately, we suggest waiting for an update and ensuring you have automatic updates switched on for the app.