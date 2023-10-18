Summary Gboard makes it easy to select a default skin tone and gender expression for emoji, eliminating the need to individually choose for each one.

The new feature saves time and allows for consistency in emoji choices, even when changing preferences, like using gender-neutral emoji for work.

Google's research shows that people often select a specific skin tone for emoji, but also switch between tones depending on the person they are engaging with. Gboard's update simplifies these interactions.

Keyboards remain critical to facilitate human-machine interaction, and although phones are not Blackberrys anymore, the best keyboard apps on Android have a lot in common. They have become integral to our modes of expression, especially with the ever-growing catalog of available emoji. Google’s Gboard is well aware of the responsibility it shoulders in helping us express thoughts conveniently, and we see frequent quality-of-life changes to the user experience. The latest one makes it easy to pick a default skin tone and gender expression for emoji.

There’s no denying emoji often replace words, and do a better job of representing emotions, sentiments, and thoughts. Emojipedia reports the latest Emoji 15.1 standard approved by the Unicode Consortium contains a whopping 3,664 characters, including every possible color and gender variation of the most popular emoji. However, it can be quite a chore to select the correct skin tone and gender for each emoji individually, to ensure you represent yourself properly. Google estimates you need to perform around 300 taps to get the skin tone set up correctly for all the emoji.

Thankfully Gboard announced a new feature today, where you select a skin tone and gender expression for any compatible emoji, and it automatically becomes the default for all other emoji. This makes it incredibly convenient to stay consistent with your choices and also saves you for the arduous task of selecting the correct skin tone or gender identity for every applicable emoji upon first use. Another benefit of this change is immediately apparent if you change your mind, like switching to gender-neutral emoji for work — the switch in preference immediately updates across all emoji with gender variations in Gboard, so you don’t miss any by accident.

Google also dove into emoji usage patterns of a 2,000-person group to discover that 73% of the group picks the same emoji skin tone every time, but 24% frequently switch between two adjacent tones, usually to align closely with the skin tones of the people they are engaging with. Google also notes people also avoid using emoji which could presume the skin tone or gender identity of the other person, but not when they aren’t interacting with dear ones. Gboard’s latest change should take the stress out of all these interactions as well, and it is rolling out now, via the latest version of the app available on the Play Store.

Thanks: Moshe