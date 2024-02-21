Summary Google is integrating AI into Gboard for text proofreading, punctuation, and spelling enhancements.

Users may soon have more control over tweaking messages with AI, restricting it to only a portion of selected text.

Google's AI endeavors continue to expand, potentially impacting the future development of Gboard.

Google continues to find new ways to integrate artificial intelligence into its products, apps, and services. If you haven’t started using an AI feature from Google just yet, they will start becoming more difficult to avoid — even if you’re just using an app like Gboard. While it may seem unnecessary to deploy something as complex as AI in a keyboard app, text is one of the things the technology handles best. Google has already debuted an AI-based proofreading tool for Gboard, but now, it’s expanding its capabilities.

Google app expert @AssembleDebug recently posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), noting that a new flag has been spotted that allows for AI proofreading of selected text. This means that rather than deploying the Gboard Proofread AI feature to help you edit an entire message, you could soon opt to use it for a designated portion instead.

According to the details spotted within the flag, it also looks like Google may have plans to integrate the feature into its Game Hub. However, it’s unclear what this would look like, and it also hasn’t been confirmed. If the previously reported AI feature debuts on Gboard, it would give users more control over how they choose to tweak messages — rather than proofreading 100 words, for instance, you could leverage it to edit a handful of words and leave the rest intact. This may prove to be a relief if you routinely write lengthy messages to send to friends and family.

The Proofread AI-based feature integrated into Gboard can make several different types of enhancements. In addition to proofreading your text, it can help with punctuation and spelling, and then seamlessly integrate the changes. While this could be viewed as simply a more robust autocorrect feature, Google is rumored to be working on more advanced capabilities. For instance, AI could eventually be integrated into Gboard to help refine the tone of messages. This would be similar to the Help Me Write feature that already exists in Gmail for email composition, but Google has not confirmed such plans just yet. As it looks to expand its AI endeavors in multiple directions, Gboard could take a back seat depending on where the company shifts its focus.