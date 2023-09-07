Summary Gboard's Proofread feature is an innovative AI tool that detects spelling and grammar errors, proposing corrections and implementing them seamlessly.

The feature is present for some users on Gboard v13.4, the latest beta version going live on the Play Store now.

The proofreading process currently happens server-side, which may be a privacy concern for some.

Mobile keyboards have evolved, transitioning from mere typing tools to intelligent companions that predict, suggest, and rectify our sentences. Gboard, Google's flagship keyboard, stands as a testament to this evolution. Now, the app is introducing an innovative AI feature for its beta users that may just mark the next step in this evolution.

Last month, we reported on hidden flags discovered in Gboard that hinted at an upcoming generative AI feature called Proofread. Now, 9to5Google reports that the latest beta version of Gboard, v13.4, has enabled the Proofread option for some users. The button sits in the keyboard's toolbar, acting as a handy assistant for users keen on ensuring their typed content is free from spelling or grammatical errors.

Source: 9to5Google

Once activated, a user might encounter a Fix it prompt adorned with Google's distinct symbol for generative AI. Delving deeper, one finds that this feature isn't just about spotting mistakes. Tapping on Proofread processes the entire text, proposing corrections and enhancements like the addition of punctuation. What's more, the integrated Fix it button makes the entire process seamless by automatically implementing the suggested changes. This development can be seen as an extension of the traditional autocorrect, only more advanced and intuitive.

Source: 9to5Google

However, a point of contention arises when one learns that the proofreading happens server-side. For the feature to operate, the typed text is sent to Google for processing. It would indeed be revolutionary if, in future updates, Google manages to bring this processing onboard without the need to offload it to its servers.

The Proofread feature isn't the only novelty Gboard has been experimenting with. There are rumblings about a feature that crafts stickers using AI. Additionally, another anticipated feature could aid users in rephrasing their messages in varying tones, ranging from formal to informal.

Another intriguing AI feature in development for Gboard is Conversation Starters. As the name suggests, this tool aims to assist users in initiating conversations by offering situationally appropriate topics. This tool will not only be beneficial for those apprehensive about breaking the ice, but could also add an element of intrigue in day-to-day conversations.