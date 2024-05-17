Summary Android 15 and Wear OS 5 will offer improved passkey options for added security and convenience.

Credential Manager in GBoard will now show passkeys and will be available in Wear OS 5.

There will also be a new UI with a single-tap sign-in experience, making sign-ins more seamless.

There was a lot announced during Google I/O 2024, and while it was clear that the company has shifted a majority of its focus to its AI efforts, it is still committed to delivering improvements to some of its staples like Android and Wear OS. So far, the brand has managed to make meaningful changes with its latest Android 15 beta.

It has also shown that the next version of Wear OS will make improvements by alleviating previous pain points for wearables with improvements to battery life. With that said, it looks like there's even more coming down the pipeline, as passkeys are now getting an upgrade on Android 15 and Wear OS 5, bringing added convenience and security to both platforms.

Secure and even more convenient

While we still have some time before we see these changes appear, it looks like Google is providing a sneak peek of what to expect when it rolls out some new passkey updates that are coming to Android 15 and Wear OS 5. The changes were announced through a video titled "Passkeys and identity best practices" that can be found on the Android Developers YouTube channel, which was spotted by the folks at 9to5Google (via The Verge).

Perhaps the biggest highlight here is the Credential Manager in GBoard on Android 15 will now show passkey options, making it even easier to log into your favorite services or apps. This update will also roll out to Wear OS 5, making it more seamless to log into accounts from the wearable, without the need to fiddle with external apps or services.

In addition, there will be a new single-tap sign in the experience that will put everything you need on one page to make logging in more convenient. Again, these updates won't be live for most until the end of the year when Android 15 and Wear OS 15 are expected to roll out. But if you want to try out the new pieces of software, you can always download the latest updates in beta.