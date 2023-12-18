Summary Gboard now has handwriting recognition, allowing users to write in text fields and convert it to typed text automatically.

The feature is available on Pixel Tablets and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, utilizing a stylus for text input.

Handwriting recognition can be customized in Gboard's settings.

If you use one of our favorite Android tablets, you probably use Gboard for text input. Google's keyboard packs many features, giving it an edge over the competition. But there's one area where the keyboard is lacking: handwriting recognition. With the Pixel Tablet supporting USI 2.0 styli, native handwriting recognition in Gboard would have made text input much more convenient. Google was spotted working on the feature on its tablet in August of this year, and now, a few months later, it is finally rolling out.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman received a tip about handwriting recognition going live in Gboard and a video showing the feature in action. If you use a stylus with your Pixel Tablet or Samsung tablet, you can use it to write in text input fields. Other common tasks like deleting, inserting a new line, or joining words are also easy with various gestures.

With handwriting support, you can write in any text field, and Gboard will automatically convert it to typed text. The conversion happens when you move to writing another word. The feature is similar to the Scribble functionality available on the iPad when using an Apple Pencil.

When using handwriting recognition, a floating toolbar will appear to provide quick access to emoji, language picker, clipboard, and more.

You can customize the handwriting speed and stroke width from the "Write in text fields" section in Gboard's settings. This menu entry was first spotted in Gboard 13.3 way back in August 2023, hinting at the impending stylus handwriting support.

The best part is that Gboard's handwriting recognition is not exclusive to tablets. It is also available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. So, if you use an S Pen with your Samsung foldable, you can use the new addition in Gboard to enter text quickly. It is unclear if the feature will also roll out to the OnePlus Open, as the foldable also supports stylus inputs.

Handwriting recognition in Gboard comes as Android 14 adds native stylus support to the OS. So, if your tablet is not running the latest release of the OS, it is unlikely to gain support for the feature as well.

Google is still rolling out handwriting support in Gboard, so it may not immediately work on your device. The feature also requires downloading additional resources in the background, so ensure your tablet is on charge and connected to Wi-Fi if you don't see the option in the keyboard's settings.