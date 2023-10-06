Summary Google Japan's Gboard team has created a head-mounted keyboard integrated into a giant baseball cap for a tongue-in-cheek innovation.

There’s a plethora of keyboard apps on the Play Store, with some offering personalization while others offer a personalized typing experience. Gboard is one of the best keyboard apps on Android, and comes preloaded on many devices, including Pixel hardware from Google. While it makes fantastic apps, the company also likes to have a tongue-in-cheek moment sometimes, usually in October instead of around April Fool’s Day. This year, the folks at Google Japan have conceptualized a head-mounted keyboard integrated into a baseball hat, and the result is quite the head-turner, literally.

Google was well known for its April Fool’s Day jokes, but the company stopped the tradition in 2020 due to the pandemic. Google itself has done nothing on April 1 since, but that doesn’t keep the Gboard team in Japan from having some fun, albeit in October. In the last couple of years, we saw a keyboard cup so liquid spills don’t destroy your keyboard, and a Gboard bar with all the keys in a single long row. All these projects are created as jokes, but Google also provides all the files and instructions to recreate them at home if you like.

This year, the Gboard team in Japan has created a comically large baseball cap shaped like a keycap, advertised as a wearable keyboard. Although this is obviously a joke, the Gboard Caps was designed to make keyboards more fashionable and portable. This head-turning innovation combines a single key switch with a six-axis inertial sensor. You can rotate the cap atop your head, and different angles are mapped to different characters. You just give yourself a gentle pat on the head to type the character. It connects to your phone or computer via Bluetooth and draws power from a 120mAh battery recharged via USB-C.

The Gboard cap is as impractical as it seems, because there’s no immediate way to know which character you’re going to type. The board even has accessories like a chin strap for those windy days, appropriately called CAPS Lock, and a mesh for your eyes if you plan to wear this accessory to a high-profile ball. Even otherwise, the cap is large enough to help on a bad hair day, or when you absolutely need to type in the sun.

If you somehow think this is a good idea, or are just a hobbyist looking for your next wild project, Google has a dedicated microsite for this project, a GitHub repository for the electronics, and an instructional with templates for creating the hat for yourself using cardboard. For others who aren’t as interested in a replica for keepsakes, Google has a swanky new wallpaper showing off several keycaps, which look like wearable caps. You can download it in full resolution, and although the image is in landscape orientation suitable for desktops and tablets, the icons are dense enough, so a portrait crop on a smartphone won’t look too odd.

Google’s new wallpaper

With a cap-shaped wearable keyboard like this, Google assures you of a typing experience that’s head and shoulders above the rest. However, the company also reminds you of Gboard, which is a proper, no-nonsense keyboard available on Android and iOS.