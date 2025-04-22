Summary Google's Gboard app may soon allow accessing symbols by flicking downwards, a feature inspired by iPads.

A new switch lets users decide whether the number row appears when entering passwords, saving valuable real estate on small devices.

Reversible rounded keys and an in-app AI prompt feature complete the APK teardown's findings, which may or may not make it to the stable release.

A leading code reviewer with his finger on the pulse of Google's mobile software is at it again. AssembleDebug just tore down Gboard's latest beta APK, giving users a window into potential upcoming features of Google's ubiquitous keyboard app. While there are a few updates in the pipeline, the most interesting should leave swipe-typers rejoicing — doubly so if they frequently use non-English words.

That's because the immensely popular Android keyboard's beta release now includes a feature made popular by iPads. Instead of long-pressing a letter to access diacritics and other symbols in a pop-up menu, the option in testing lets users "flick keys to enter symbols." And, unlike Apple's decision to limit symbol-flicking to tablets, it looks like anything that runs Android could get the feature. That's on top of a few more settings the APK teardown revealed, including rounded keys and the ability to toggle whether the number row appears when entering a password (Android Authority via X/Twitter).