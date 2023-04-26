The Gboard Emoji Kitchen is arguably one of the best things about Google's software keyboard. It lets you create practically limitless digital stickers by fusing your choice of hundreds of existing emoji, making for some cute and creepy combinations. Now, Google's bringing part of that experience into the real world with Emoji Kitchen sticker sets, which you can buy starting today.

The sticker sheets are available on Google's merchandise store for $3 each. One sheet includes 23 stickers, though the combinations are a little hit-and-miss. There are crowd-pleasing combinations like a poop emoji wearing a crown, a cat with a loaf of bread on its head, and an alien giving a peace sign — but also some more specific, less emoji options like a snowman with a mushroom hat and a strawberry cake.

Google says the stickers are "ultra-removable," so you shouldn't have to deal with scraping residue off your MacBook once you're tired of that octopus hot dog you stuck on it. The stickers are available now; Google's store says there's just over 600 sheets available and it's not clear whether there'll be more once they're gone, so if these seem up your alley, hurry over and grab some.