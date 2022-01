It's been more than a year since Google introduced the option to combine two emojis in Gboard to create a totally new mashup sticker that embodies both, and yet, I still find myself in awe when I discover a new combination that I hadn't come across before. This has quickly become my favorite Gboard feature — possibly even the favorite feature on any software keyboard I've every used, and I'm sure I'm not alone.

The collection houses thousands and thousands of combinations and Google keeps adding more and more and even more. The resulting mashups add so much more personality to existing emojis and allow us to create mixed emotions that a single one wouldn't properly convey, but the choices can get quite overwhelming. We've spent enough time trying out many of the combos and discovering the results, from cutesy to disturbing, so we're going to make things easy for you and share with you our favorites.

This post is best viewed on a device that supports all of the newest emojis. If you're checking it on your desktop and see some blank squares, switch to your phone. Anything running Android 11 and above should be able to display most of these properly.

How to use Gboard's Emoji Kitchen

Emoji Kitchen is a feature of Google's first-party keyboard on Android only. To use it, you need to download and install Gboard, then open it and set it as the default keyboard on your phone. In Gboard's settings, you should also make sure that Emoji, Stickers & GIFs > Suggestions while typing > Emojis is enabled. This is what ensures that the feature is turned on.

Now, head over to a compatible app (list below) and type two emojis. A strip should show up on top of the keyboard and below the text field with a few large suggested emoji stickers. The first one on the left is a combination of the last two emojis you typed; in the example below, it's the winking face with a hand covering its mouth in one slightly naughty combo.

Left: The 'emojis' should be enabled. Right: Sticker bar above the keyboard.

Compatible apps

These emoji combos don't work everywhere on your phone. Some apps support them, but the majority don't. As a general rule, the ones that do are those that already support stickers (because the combo is actually a sticker). We've verified that the feature works in these apps, but odds are it's also compatible with plenty of other text messaging and social network ones:

Google Messages

WhatsApp

Telegram

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook Messenger

Signal

TextNow

LinkedIn

All the supported emojis (280+)

It probably takes Google's designers a lot of time to come up with each design, especially the ones that aren't a straightforward mash-up of two emojis but a more thoughtful combo (pig + fire = bacon, snowman + fire = melted snowman, etc...), so it's understandable that the combos aren't available for all emojis. We've listed all the ones that can be mashed up with themselves or with another emoji below, but keep in mind that some may be a bit limited. The 100 points or ribbon, for example, are pretty limited in what they can be combined with.

Most notably missing among these are any hand gestures and all the human and activity emojis, so you can't combine a thumbs-up, shrug, doctor, or football with something else. Flags aren't supported either, and the number of compatible emojis in the food, objects, and symbols categories is very limited.

Smileys and emoticons

๐Ÿ˜€๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ˜„๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜—๐Ÿ˜™๐Ÿ˜š๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿฅณ

๐Ÿค—๐Ÿ™ƒ๐Ÿ™‚๐Ÿฅฒโ˜บ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜Œ๐Ÿ˜‰๐Ÿคญ๐Ÿ˜ถ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜‘๐Ÿ˜”๐Ÿ˜‹๐Ÿ˜›๐Ÿ˜

๐Ÿ˜œ๐Ÿคช๐Ÿค”๐Ÿคจ๐Ÿง๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿ˜’๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜ก๐Ÿคฌโ˜น๏ธ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ˜•๐Ÿ˜Ÿ๐Ÿฅบ๐Ÿ˜ณ

๐Ÿ˜ฌ๐Ÿค๐Ÿคซ๐Ÿ˜ฐ๐Ÿ˜จ๐Ÿ˜ง๐Ÿ˜ฆ๐Ÿ˜ฎ๐Ÿ˜ฏ๐Ÿ˜ฒ๐Ÿ˜ฑ๐Ÿคฏ๐Ÿ˜ข๐Ÿ˜ฅ๐Ÿ˜“๐Ÿ˜ž๐Ÿ˜ฎ‍๐Ÿ’จ

๐Ÿ˜–๐Ÿ˜ฃ๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ˜ซ๐Ÿคค๐Ÿฅฑ๐Ÿ˜ด๐Ÿ˜ช๐ŸŒ›๐ŸŒœ๐ŸŒž๐Ÿคข๐Ÿคฎ๐Ÿคง๐Ÿค’๐Ÿค•๐Ÿฅด

๐Ÿ˜ถ‍๐ŸŒซ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ต‍๐Ÿ’ซ๐Ÿ˜ต๐Ÿฅต๐Ÿฅถ๐Ÿ˜ท๐Ÿ˜‡๐Ÿค ๐Ÿค‘๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿค“๐Ÿฅธ๐Ÿคฅ๐Ÿคก๐Ÿ‘ป๐Ÿ’ฉ๐Ÿ‘ฝ

๐Ÿค–๐ŸŽƒ๐Ÿ˜ˆ๐Ÿ‘ฟโ˜ ๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’ซโญ๐ŸŒŸโœจ๐Ÿ’ฏ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ’ฆ๐Ÿ’ค๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽŠ

๐Ÿ˜บโค๏ธ๐Ÿงก๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’œ๐ŸคŽ๐Ÿ–ค๐Ÿค♥๏ธ๐Ÿ’˜๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’—๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ’ž

๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’Œ๐Ÿ’Ÿโฃ๏ธโค๏ธ‍๐Ÿฉน๐Ÿ’”โค๏ธ‍๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ‘๏ธ

Animals and nature (finally, dog has been added!)

๐Ÿ’๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒท๐ŸŒธ๐ŸŒผ๐ŸŒต๐ŸŒฒ๐ŸŒซ๏ธ๐ŸŒช๏ธโ˜ƒ๏ธโ›„โ„๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฅโ˜€๏ธโ˜๏ธ๐ŸŒˆโญ

๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ’ซโœจ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŒ†๐ŸŒƒ๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ™ˆ๐Ÿ™‰๐Ÿ™Š๐Ÿต๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ•‍๐Ÿฆบ

๐Ÿฉ๐Ÿฆฎ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿป๐Ÿจ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿท๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿฆ„๐Ÿข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ€๐Ÿ‡๐Ÿˆ๐Ÿ–

๐Ÿ๐ŸฆŒ๐Ÿฆ™๐Ÿฆฅ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿง๐Ÿ’๐Ÿฆ”๐Ÿฆ‡๐Ÿชถ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿฆ‰๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฆ‚๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ๐ŸŒ

๐Ÿ๐Ÿฆ

And yes, I'll repeat this until someone at Google hears me: WHERE IS THE DOG?! How come we get lots of animal combos but no dog?! I'm honestly livid. This is unacceptable. And don't try to tell me it's an unintended oversight, this is an evil plan hatched and executed to perfection by all the kittens at Google. (Update: I was promised they're coming soon, and in fact, dogs are finally here now!)

Food and drink

๐ŸŠ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‹๐ŸŒถ๏ธ๐Ÿฅ‘๐Ÿž๐Ÿง€๐ŸŒญ๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿงโ˜•๐Ÿด๐Ÿฝ๏ธ

Travel and places

๐ŸŽ ๐ŸŒ‡๐Ÿ™๏ธ๐ŸŒ†๐ŸŒƒ๐ŸŒ

Activities and events

๐ŸŽ–๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿฅ‡๐Ÿฅˆ๐Ÿฅ‰๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ„๐ŸŽƒ๐ŸŽ—๏ธ๐ŸŽฃ๐Ÿช„๐ŸŽผ

๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŽง

Objects

๐Ÿงธ๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ’Ž๐Ÿ•ถ๏ธ๐Ÿฉน๐Ÿ“ฐ๐Ÿ’Œ๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿช“๐Ÿชต

Symbols

โค๏ธ๐Ÿงก๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’œ๐ŸคŽ๐Ÿ–ค๐Ÿค๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŽผ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ’Ÿ♥๏ธ

Our favorites 'modifiers'

Given the breadth of options available, I wanted to highlight what I'll call our favorite 'modifiers.' These are the emojis that work really well with most others and often yield good or interesting results. Just try them with another face reaction or animal and see for yourself.

For example, you can make anything into a ghost ๐Ÿ‘ป, robot ๐Ÿค–, alien ๐Ÿ‘ฝ, pumpkin ๐ŸŽƒ, skull ๐Ÿ’€, or cyclops ๐Ÿ‘. You can put any emoji in a hole ๐Ÿ•ณ, a crystal ball / snowglobe ๐Ÿ”ฎ, on a platter ๐Ÿฝ, make it the top event on a newspaper ๐Ÿ“ฐ, or give it a pair of headphones ๐ŸŽง.

The upside-down face ๐Ÿ™ƒ turns any emoji around, the masked face ๐Ÿ˜ท adds a mask to anything, and the shooting star ๐Ÿ’ซ makes any emoji dizzy. Fire ๐Ÿ”ฅ, tree ๐ŸŒฒ, tornado ๐ŸŒช, balloon ๐ŸŽˆ, and cake ๐ŸŽ‚ modify all emojis in a funky way.

The turtle ๐Ÿข and the cat ๐Ÿˆ are adorable with anything; the hedgehog ๐Ÿฆ”, deer ๐ŸฆŒ, and llama ๐Ÿฆ™ are cute too. There's also the hot dog ๐ŸŒญ and poop ๐Ÿ’ฉ emojis, which are pretty much ridiculous with anything you add to them. And let's not forget the newly added dog ๐Ÿ• and all of its derivates, finally bringing some justice for all of us dog lovers.

But most important of all, you can bring back the beloved blobs by adding magic (๐Ÿช„ or โœจ) to any emoji.

68 best emoji intensification combos

*rubs hands*

Ah, we get to the fun part now. First, let's start with the mash-ups made by intensifying the same emoji, i.e. inserting it twice. The results are overall awesome (even if predictable at times), but we're going to focus on some of the most special combos.

Ridiculously funny

๐Ÿ˜ถ+๐Ÿ˜ถ = blank face

๐Ÿค”+๐Ÿค” = hmmmmm mmmmm mmmmmm

๐Ÿ“ฐ+๐Ÿ“ฐ = important news!!!!!

โ˜•+โ˜• = strong cuppa

๐ŸŽ‚+๐ŸŽ‚ = too old for a few candles

๐ŸŒญ+๐ŸŒญ = lovin' the sausage life

๐Ÿ™ˆ+๐Ÿ™ˆ = hear nothing, see nothing, say nothing

โ˜ ๏ธ+โ˜ ๏ธ = real dead

๐Ÿคฅ+๐Ÿคฅ = big fat liar

๐Ÿค +๐Ÿค = howdy partner!

๐Ÿ˜‡+๐Ÿ˜‡ = innocent Dr Strange

๐Ÿ˜ท+๐Ÿ˜ท = The Masked Singer

๐Ÿฅถ+๐Ÿฅถ = frrrrrrrooooozzzzzzzeeeennnnn

๐Ÿค•+๐Ÿค• = but you should see the other guy

๐Ÿค’+๐Ÿค’ = even the thermometer caught my fever

๐Ÿ˜ฃ+๐Ÿ˜ฃ = about to go kaboom

๐Ÿ˜ž+๐Ÿ˜ž = the world disappoints me

๐Ÿ˜ง+๐Ÿ˜ง = discombobulated

๐Ÿคซ+๐Ÿคซ = my shush is shushing you as well

๐Ÿค+๐Ÿค = when your friends send you bad memes but you still love them

๐Ÿ˜ +๐Ÿ˜ = my wrath has no end

๐Ÿ˜ค+๐Ÿ˜ค = fuming

๐Ÿ˜’+๐Ÿ˜’ = major side-eye

๐Ÿง+๐Ÿง = requires further investigation

Slightly unexpected

๐Ÿ˜„+๐Ÿ˜„ = I come in peace

๐Ÿฝ๏ธ+๐Ÿฝ๏ธ = fine dinin'

๐Ÿ+๐Ÿ = bowl of fruits

๐Ÿ‘๏ธ+๐Ÿ‘๏ธ = ooouhhh, sexay

๐Ÿ’ซ+๐Ÿ’ซ = stunned

๐Ÿ”ฅ+๐Ÿ”ฅ = hot! hot! hot! *fans self*

๐Ÿ‘ฝ+๐Ÿ‘ฝ = alien coming in peace / declaring victory

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ’ฉ = chocolate ice cream / a serving of dripping poop

๐Ÿฅฑ+๐Ÿฅฑ = at the top of my lungs

๐Ÿ˜ซ+๐Ÿ˜ซ = aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh

๐Ÿ˜”+๐Ÿ˜” = depression has never had a better emoji

๐Ÿ˜‰+๐Ÿ˜‰ = finger gunz

๐Ÿ˜+๐Ÿ˜ = smirktastic

๐Ÿ˜š+๐Ÿ˜š = chef kiss

๐Ÿ˜—+๐Ÿ˜— = whistling

๐ŸŒช๏ธ+๐ŸŒช๏ธ = the Twister tornado in emoji form

๐Ÿž+๐Ÿž = toasted

๐ŸŽต+๐ŸŽต = boppin'

๐ŸŒต+๐ŸŒต = feeling deserted

๐Ÿ‹+๐Ÿ‹ = when life gives you two lemons

Downright adorable

โ˜บ๏ธ+โ˜บ๏ธ = a mountain of shyness

๐Ÿ˜Š+๐Ÿ˜Š = kawaii cuteness

๐ŸŒˆ+๐ŸŒˆ = double rainbow

๐ŸŒ›+๐ŸŒ› = partial eclipse (of the heart)

๐Ÿ˜ด+๐Ÿ˜ด = blissful sleep

๐Ÿ˜ณ+๐Ÿ˜ณ = you flirtin' with me?

๐Ÿค–+๐Ÿค– = robotics

โ›„+โ›„ = a pair of snowmen

๐Ÿฆ„+๐Ÿฆ„ = corny, unicorny

๐Ÿ“+๐Ÿ“ = when two strawberries really love each other

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿช„ = a dash of magic

๐Ÿฅด+๐Ÿฅด = extra woozy

Just weird

๐ŸŒน+๐ŸŒน = your creepy stalker

๐ŸŒท+๐ŸŒท = a flower float, I guess

๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ+๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ = fallin' in the deeeeeeeeep

๐Ÿ”ฎ+๐Ÿ”ฎ = I can see so far into the future that I see myself seeing the future

Special animal combos

๐Ÿต+๐Ÿต = monkeying around

๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ+๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ = your worst fear

๐Ÿฆ”+๐Ÿฆ” = extra spiky hedgehog

๐Ÿฆ™+๐Ÿฆ™ = fluffy double-headed llamma

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿข = the slowest ride

๐Ÿฐ+๐Ÿฐ = the biggest bunniest family

๐Ÿจ+๐Ÿจ = the cutest parent

๐Ÿฑ+๐Ÿฑ = the worst cat disguise

100 best distinct emoji combos

Things get even more interesting when you step out of the simple path of combining the same emoji twice and start mashing up different ones together. For example, you can give any expression to any animal (as long as they're supported by the feature), mix different colored hearts with various emojis for unexpected effects (try them with the birthday cake, cupcake, or sunglasses, to name a few), make a tornado out of anything, and way, way, way more. There's not enough time in the world to try them all, but we'll share with you here the ones we've discovered and loved.

Faces and expressions

๐Ÿค+๐Ÿคซ = zip it and shut it

๐Ÿค“+๐Ÿ’ฏ = the nerd of the class

๐Ÿค”+๐Ÿง = hmmmmvestigation

๐Ÿค +๐Ÿฅด = drunken cowboy

๐Ÿฅณ+๐Ÿค = it's a surprise birthday party — don't ruin it, Beth!

๐Ÿคฏ+๐Ÿฅฑ = mind blown even more

๐Ÿคฎ+๐Ÿคง = just a cold

๐Ÿฅต+๐Ÿฅถ = fever 'n chills

๐Ÿค’+๐Ÿ˜ท = likely covid

๐Ÿค‘+๐Ÿค“ = investment banker / angel investor

๐Ÿ‘๏ธ+๐Ÿ˜ถ = cyclops

๐Ÿ˜‚+๐Ÿ’ฏ = perfect joke

๐Ÿค–+๐Ÿฅธ = undercover robot / AI

๐Ÿ’€+๐ŸŒˆ = dia de los muertos

โ˜ ๏ธ+๐Ÿฅฑ = "it's been 84 years..."

๐ŸŽƒ+๐Ÿ’€ = halloween

All the blobs

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿฅณ = party blob

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿคญ = shy giggly blob

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿคฌ = aaaaaaaangryyyy expplooooodinnggg bloooobbb

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿ˜ต‍๐Ÿ’ซ = woozy blob

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿ’ฉ = that shit is nasty!

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿ’™ = I give you my blue heart

๐Ÿช„+โฃ๏ธ = blob with a big heart

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿ‘ = triclops

๐Ÿช„+๐ŸŒช = when Google decided to kill all the blob emojis

๐Ÿช„+๐ŸŒต = cute but prickly

๐Ÿช„+๐Ÿ = goat ate my blob

๐Ÿช„+๐ŸŒ = snail blob

Animal kingdom

๐Ÿ+๐Ÿ‘‘ = queen bee

๐Ÿฆ+๐Ÿ™ˆ = let's play Xtreme hide-and-seek

๐ŸฆŒ+๐Ÿฆ™ = llama feelin' the holiday cheer

๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ+๐Ÿ”ฅ = killer spider

๐Ÿฐ+๐Ÿค” = thinking rabbit

๐Ÿญ+๐Ÿฝ๏ธ = Ratatouille

๐Ÿฑ+๐Ÿ™ = cactopus

๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ+๐Ÿ™ = octopider

๐Ÿฑ+๐Ÿฅ‘ = avocato (thanks, uiasvkjsnda!)

๐Ÿฆ‡+๐Ÿฆ = night and day

๐ŸฆŒ+๐Ÿ = Carmen Mirandeer (thanks, @scuttlefield!)

๐Ÿฆ‡+๐Ÿ™ƒ = hanging Batman

The turtle special

๐Ÿข+๐ŸฆŒ = Rudolph the red nosed turtle

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ™ˆ = shy turtle

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿฅธ = ninja turtles (close enough)

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŒ = the slowest animal in the kingdom

๐Ÿข+โ˜•๏ธ = slow service

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ’ž = this turtle is taken

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿค— = hugging with turtles

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŒน = dorky seducer

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿฑ = adorable caturtle

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŽˆ = a turtle holding a balloon, because that's all there is to it

๐Ÿข+โฃ๏ธ = biiiiiig turtle love

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŽ‚ = your Uber driver will deliver your 30th birthday cake on your 56th birthday

๐Ÿข+โ˜€๏ธ = sunny turtle

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ“ = strawberry turtle

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŽŠ = confetturtle

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ’ = the cutest gift

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŒฒ = peek-a-boo

๐Ÿข+๐ŸŸ = sea turtle

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿฆ„ = one in a million

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ‘‘ = queen of the Kitchen Emoji kingdom

The dogs are finally here!

๐Ÿ•+๐Ÿค– = robot dog (duuh, obviously)

๐Ÿ•+๐Ÿ˜ป = yep, I'm definitely a cat, trust me

๐Ÿ•+๐ŸŽŠ = dog party!

๐Ÿ•+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = a Husky, of course

๐Ÿ•+๐Ÿฉ = awwww

๐Ÿ•+๐ŸŽ = surprise gift!

๐Ÿ•+๐Ÿ† = who's a winner? You're a winner!

๐Ÿ•+๐Ÿ‘‘ = His royalty

Cityscapes

๐ŸŒ†+๐ŸฆŒ = it's Christmas time!

๐ŸŒ†+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = winter wonderland

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿ”ฅ = city on fire

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿฑ = cat observing its kingdom

๐ŸŒ†+๐ŸŒฒ = forest

๐ŸŒ†+๐ŸŸ = underwater city

๐ŸŒ†+๐ŸŒช = may God save us all

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿ‘‘ = king/queen of the city

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿ“ = strawberry city

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿž = skyscraper bread

๐ŸŒ†+๐ŸŽ‚ = birthday buildings?

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿฆ = infected city

Color modifiers

๐Ÿ’š+๐Ÿ‘๏ธ = green eyes

โค๏ธ+๐Ÿค“ = red sunglasses

๐Ÿ’œ+๐Ÿ’‹ = purple lipstick or what happens after a long snogging session

๐Ÿงก+๐ŸŒน = orange rose

๐Ÿ’™+♥๏ธ = blue vibrating heart

๐ŸคŽ+โ˜• = hot chocolate

๐Ÿ’›+๐ŸŽ‚ = lemon cake

๐Ÿค+๐Ÿง = white chocolate cupcake

Good nature, bad nature

๐Ÿ’+๐Ÿฐ = please accept my bunny love

๐Ÿ’+๐ŸŒน = bouquet of roses

๐Ÿ’+๐ŸŒฒ = bouquet of... trees

๐Ÿ’+๐Ÿ”ฅ = s/he didn't deserve all the love and gifts and roses

๐ŸŒ+๐ŸŒต = deserted planet

๐ŸŒ+๐Ÿง€ = cheese earth ball

๐ŸŒ+๐Ÿ”ฅ = global warming

๐ŸŒ+๐ŸฆŒ = worldwide Christmas!

๐Ÿ”ฅ+โ˜๏ธ = firestorm

๐Ÿ”ฅ+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = s-no-man

๐Ÿ”ฅ+๐Ÿท = bacon

๐Ÿ”ฅ+๐ŸŽ‚ = I tried to make dessert and failed

๐ŸŒฒ+โ˜• = coffee tree

๐ŸŒฒ+๐Ÿฆฅ = sloth on a real tree

๐ŸŒฒ+๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ = when you leave the Christmas tree in the attic far too long

๐ŸŒฒ+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = winter wonderland

Food and lots of hot dogs

๐ŸŽ‚+โ˜• = coffee and cake

๐ŸŽ‚+๐Ÿ’ฏ = happy one hundos!

๐ŸŽ‚+๐ŸŒฒ = winter cake

๐ŸŽ‚+๐Ÿ = pineapple cake

๐Ÿ“+๐Ÿ = cocktail

๐Ÿ“+๐Ÿ‹ = zesty strawberry

๐Ÿ“+๐ŸŽ‚ = strawberry cake

๐Ÿ‹+๐Ÿง = lemon cupcake

๐Ÿž+๐Ÿฅ‘ = avocado toast

๐Ÿž+๐Ÿง€ = melted cheese toast

๐Ÿž+๐Ÿ“ = strawberry cake

๐Ÿž+๐Ÿง = cake and sprinkles

โ˜•+๐ŸŒญ = WTF is that?!

โ˜•+๐Ÿง€ = No, seriously, WTF is that?!

๐Ÿ”ฅ+๐Ÿง = the cupcake's on fire!

๐Ÿท+๐ŸŒญ = cannibalism

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿง€ = cheesy 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐ŸŒถ๏ธ = spicy 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿ’ฉ = poop in a whole wheat bun

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿคฌ = angry 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+♥๏ธ = lovin' the sausage life, 2.0

๐ŸŒญ+๐ŸŒž = all you can eat mini 'dogs

๐ŸŒญ+๐ŸŒฒ = hot dog tree?!

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿง = cuppa cake 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿค” = hmmmmm 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿ™ˆ = peek-a-boo 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿฆ™ = llama 'dog

๐ŸŒญ+๐Ÿฑ = hot dog cat

All the shitty ones

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿคฏ = shit blew my mind

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ˜ฑ = surprised poop

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ™ƒ = inverted poop

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ˜– = the perfect constipation emoji

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿฅณ = party pooper

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿคฎ = gastrointestinal infection

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿฆ = gastrointestinal infection, part deux

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿคฅ = shitty liar / lying piece of shit

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ”ฅ = when you've had too many spicy tacos

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐ŸŒช๏ธ = shitstorm

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ“ฐ = shitty news

๐Ÿ’ฉ+๐Ÿ’ = poopy bouquet for a poopy person

Don't stop the music

๐ŸŽง+๐Ÿค = country music

๐ŸŽง+๐Ÿ’€ = death metal

๐ŸŽง+โ˜•๏ธ = coffeeshop music

๐ŸŽง+๐Ÿคฌ = when Spotify's Discover Weekly plays the 300th acoustic rendition of the same song

Love, lust, and breakups

๐Ÿ’ž+๐Ÿ’€ = love beyond the bones

๐Ÿ’ž+๐Ÿ˜ท = love in the time of COVID

๐Ÿ’ž+๐Ÿค– = robot love

๐Ÿ’”+๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ = s/he broke my heart and threw it away

๐ŸŒˆ+♥๏ธ = LGBTQ love

๐Ÿ”ฅ+๐ŸŒน = seduction mode activated

๐Ÿ’ซ+๐Ÿฅฐ = love at first sight

๐Ÿฑ+๐ŸŒถ๏ธ = hot [insert_cat_synonym]

Moaaaaarrrrr

๐Ÿ’‹+๐Ÿฆ = herpes

๐Ÿฆ +๐Ÿ’€ = killer virus / bacteria / parasite

๐ŸŒˆ+๐Ÿ‘๏ธ = too many 'shrooms

๐Ÿ”ฎ+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = the eternal snowman

๐ŸŽ‚+๐ŸŽˆ = birthday party

๐Ÿ’ฏ+๐ŸŽˆ = my approval is flying away

๐ŸŒต+โ˜ƒ๏ธ = a cactus in the snow?! I guess...

โ˜•+๐Ÿ‘ป = the ghost of roasts past

๐Ÿฑ+๐Ÿ”ฅ = devil cat

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿป = bearzilla

๐ŸŒ†+๐Ÿ•ท = let's just not... ok?

๐Ÿข+๐Ÿ˜ก = ooooh, little turtle is angry?

If you want to download all the emoji stickers in this post, you can find them in this zip file.

Whew... that's a lot of emojis, but even so, we've still barely scratched the surface. There are thousands of other possible combos, so I suggest you fire up your thumbs and start trying them out. I'm sure you'll find even more interesting ones that we didn't include here.

Taylor Kerns and Manuel Vonau contributed to this article.

