Every Pixel owner is looking forward to next week's expected Feature Drop, which should bring all sorts of improvements previewed in recent QPR betas to Google's latest flagships. That said, every Android user has something to look forward to this month as well. With June officially here, Google is highlighting a handful of new experiences now available on every supported device on the market, including some new changes to Gboard and — of course — the Emoji Kitchen.

Gboard is the highlight in this month's Android Feature Drop, especially if you don't own a Pixel device. Custom text stickers are coming to everyone, months after we first saw the feature start to appear on Pixels. For the last three months, this option has been exclusive to Google's phone lineup, but that's changing today. With text-based stickers, you can turn any message into a creative custom photo by tapping a single button along the top row of Gboard. If you're a Snapchat user, the feature should look awfully familiar.

Of course, a Gboard update isn't much without some additions to the Emoji Kitchen. Google continues to roll out its Pride Month celebration, first offering Chrome wallpapers and themes to deck out your laptop. If that's not enough, Gboard is getting in on the fun with Pride-themed stickers as part of Emoji Kitchen. Google also includes some summer-based options, perfect for planning your destination vacation later this year. With today's inclusions, there are more than 1,600 new combinations alone.

These aren't the only features rolling out to Android users as part of today's Feature Drop. Google is changing how Play Points work on the Play Store, finally adding support for in-app purchases. Meanwhile, a handful of accessibility options — including changes to Sound Amplifier — are also on their way.

