Summary

The potential update for Gboard will allow users to switch between the default Google font and the system font used on their device.

The initial font customization feature may only support system fonts, limiting flexibility for users without custom skin or stock Android.

Android shines by giving users control over their experience, down to the tiniest details like interface fonts. But there's a catch when it comes to Google's Gboard. Although this popular keyboard app is known for its smooth integration with Google services, it doesn't let you change its font to match your system's. No matter what font you choose for your device, Gboard sticks with its default typeface. However, this might change soon, as new evidence suggests that Google is working on a feature to let users switch between different fonts within the app.

An APK teardown by Android Authority reveals that Google is working on a new customization feature for Gboard. This update will let users change the keyboard's font, allowing them to switch from the default Google typeface to the font used on their device.

Digging into the code of the latest Gboard beta (v14.4.06.646482735), the outlet uncovered clues hinting at a new "Font" section potentially coming to the "Preferences" menu in the app. When and if it goes public, it will allow users to switch between "Gboard default" and "System default." Though it's not active yet, the source managed to enable this feature, giving us a sneak peek at what might be in store for future updates.

It might be limited to system fonts at first

However, the initial version of this font customization feature might not be super flexible. The teardown suggests that users will probably only be able to choose the system font, rather than custom fonts. This is because Android currently doesn't support a wide range of system-wide font options.

While custom interfaces like One UI and OxygenOS let you pick fonts for the entire system, the new feature found in Gboard seems to be limited to the default system font. So, if you're using stock Android or don't have font selection in your custom skin, this feature might not be as exciting. However, if your device is compatible, syncing Gboard's font with the system font can give you a more seamless experience.

Here's hoping this is just the first step toward broader customization options. Ideally, future updates should let users change fonts across the entire Android system, not just on Gboard. This would mean no more relying on third-party apps or custom interfaces to achieve a fully personalized look and feel.