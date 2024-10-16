Key Takeaways A new Gboard beta update introduces the ability to change fonts.

Users will have two choices between Google Sans Text and Roboto.

While nothing groundbreaking, it can give users a fresh new look when it comes to the keyboard.

Google's Gboard is going to be one of the best keyboard apps you can download on an Android device. And while it's been around for ages, it's managed to stay at the top of everyone's "best of" lists due to its dizzying array of features and excellent optimizations that make it effortless to type. And while you can experience everything new just by updating the app occasionally, if you're looking to be on the bleeding edge, you might want to consider hopping over to the beta to get the latest Gboard features.

The great thing about entering the beta is that it's a relatively simple process, and can be done with just a few clicks through the Google Play Store. And while some early access features can be game changing, others can be a bit more simple. Now if you were sick of looking at the GBoard font that's been present in every release, you can now add a little "flavor" to your keys with the option to change to and from Google Sans Text and Roboto.

A small change that can be refreshing

The new option was spotted by folks at 9to5Google, which can be found in the Settings menu of the latest beta version that comes in at 14.7. One thing to note here is that we also updated to the latest beta but weren't able to find this new setting. Of course, that doesn't mean it isn't available, just something to be aware of if you're updating and not seeing this setting as part of the options.

For those that want to take a look or change their font settings, just head into the Gboard settings, and go to the Appearances section in order to find the font selection menu. From there, you should have the option to choose Google Sans Text and Roboto. Once selected, you should see the changes immediately to the keyboard. This will not affect the font seen throughout the rest of the OS.

While it is something small, and you may not even be able to notice a big difference, it's a nice touch if you're looking to change the look of your keyboard. Of course, if you're a Pixel user, don't forget to update to Android 15, which made its official debut today touting a range of new features like a new weather app, enhancements to Call Screen, new camera updates, and so much more.