Gboard is easily one of the best keyboard apps, and that's why it's the default keyboard of choice for several Android makers. With these brands making phone screens in a plethora of shapes and sizes, dynamic keyboards that adapt to each screen type are more important than ever. We recently spotted Gboard’s new default split layout on the Samsung Galaxy Fold series, but Google is now testing a new option to give you serious control on the size and position of the keyboard, no matter your screen size.

Gboard is loaded to the gills with features enabling resizing and repositioning for optimal comfort. The app’s One-handed mode simplifies typing on wide displays with a single thumb, while the Floating option displays Gboard as a repositionable window atop any app you’re using. Separate from these layouts, 9to5Google spotted a new option called Resize in the toolbar for the latest Gboard beta (v13.2.05).

4 Images Close

Tapping Resize first gives you an option to change the vertical height of the keyboard just by dragging an edge up or down using the pull handle, much like resizing an image. This is a tremendous step up from the seven-step height adjustment available under Gboard settings → Preferences → Keyboard height. The new option also allows changing the width similarly, so Gboard can spread across the entire width of your display or just take up a third of that space. The setting even allows defining the lower boundary of the keyboard, so you can move the spacebar row further up, and within comfortable reach.

Once you’ve made all your adjustments, you can hit the checkmark to confirm, or use the option to reset Gboard to its usual size. We aren’t sure why this option has been added when options like One-handed mode exist, but there are a few clear advantages, like granular size adjustment and the absence of keyboard location controls you usually see with One-handed mode. However, this is a beta feature, and it may go through further revision before making it to the stable channel.