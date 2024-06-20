Gboard, Google's in-house software keyboard that's the default on most Android phones not made by Samsung, has a lot of notable features. They run the gamut from useful (built-in grammar tools and great speech-to-text) to frivolous (the often delightful, occasionally unsettling Emoji Kitchen), and having used Gboard since the beginning, I figured I knew them all. I was wrong: turns out, you can use the delete key to delete whole strings of words at once, which, as someone with alarmingly low accuracy when touch typing, has changed the way I use Gboard.

To get the helpful info out of the way up top: when you're typing with Gboard, if you press and hold on the delete key and swipe to the left, the last word you typed will be highlighted. Keep swiping to the left to highlight more words, then lift your finger to delete them all. You can also slide your finger to the right to deselect words you've highlighted. In case you do this by accident, Gboard gives you the option to add words you've deleted this way back with a tap.

As it happens, this feature is not new; it was actually added to Gboard way back in 2016, in the same release that introduced a similar gesture for moving the cursor in text by swiping left and right on the space bar (I knew about that one). But after a friend pointed out the delete key trick, I asked around the AP staff, and my fellow editors were as surprised as I was.

Swipe to delete: Gboard's best kept secret

I didn't know for eight long years

I think this gesture is particularly easy to miss because the window for activating it is so brief. To delete a group of words this way, you need to press down on the delete key and slide to the left in one fluid motion; holding your finger on the delete key for more than a fraction of a second will see Gboard delete words as it usually does: letter by letter, and eventually word by word, if you hold long enough.

So if, like me, you're hopelessly bad at typing on touchscreens, this is one you should know about — it really does save some time when you realize you just typed a paragraph of nonsense.