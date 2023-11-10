Summary Google's Gboard app for Android is getting a major makeover with a new landscape layout.

The keyboard will now automatically switch to its floating layout when you tilt your phone into landscape mode. It will return to its docked portrait mode layout after holding your phone upright again.

The new auto-floating layout appears to be available to all Gboard beta testers regardless of device or OS version, suggesting a stable rollout could be near.

There are a lot of fantastic keyboard apps for Android with some unique functionality, but Gboard stands out from the crowd with its ever-growing list of thoughtful and useful features. But as with most smartphone keyboards, its landscape layout is an awkward eyesore that mostly exists because people need a way to type when their phone's turned sideways. Thankfully, it appears this clunky experience is on the verge of getting a major makeover.

In the latest beta version of Gboard available on the Play Store (version 13.6.06.574113912), everything looks normal when you open the keyboard in portrait mode. Tilt your phone into landscape mode, however, and Gboard now automatically switches to its floating layout rather than the stretched layout that spanned the entire screen horizontally. You can see it in action in the video embedded below, but note that ad blockers may prevent the video from loading, in which case you can watch the lower-quality GIF version.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gboard's auto-floating landscape layout has been spotted — a Redditor noticed this behavior almost a year ago when it was in an early A/B testing phase. However, now it appears that all Gboard beta testers have the new auto-floating layout enabled by default, pointing to a widespread rollout. We tested on several devices from Google and Samsung and found Gboard beta exhibiting this behavior regardless of phone model and OS version.

However, the behavior is not present at all on any of the phones we tested with the latest stable Gboard build (13.5.04.566637127). Considering it appears to be 100% rolled out to the beta channel, however, it should only be a matter of time before Gboard's auto-floating landscape layout makes its way to the stable build.

How it works

If you have the keyboard open and turn your phone from portrait mode to landscape, Gboard automatically switches to its floating layout instead of that sparse landscape layout we're used to. Being floating mode, this lets you move the keyboard into any position using the drag handle at the bottom. It remembers where you last positioned it — even if you switch to another app, start from portrait, and then rotate to landscape again.

If you don't like the new layout, you can drag the floating keyboard down to the bottom edge of the screen, and it will magnetize to a target area once it gets close to the navigation bar. Let go after you feel the confirmatory buzz, then it goes back to the familiar landscape layout. If you do this and want to restore the auto-floating behavior, you can manually enable floating mode while in landscape orientation. After doing that, it will go back to automatically switching between floating and docked as you change your phone's orientation.

