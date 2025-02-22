Whether it's a piece of hardware or a digital service, letting go of something you love is hard and can change how you do things. That's not to say you shouldn't pursue the art of letting go because of the difficult withdrawal phase. The rewards post-exit are equally satisfying. That's my experience with YouTube Premium. I used the subscription for years and loved it, but decided to give up. While I struggled the first few days after canceling it, I've learned to live without the subscription.

Why I thought YouTube Premium was essential

It's hard not to love the ad-free experience