Summary Garmin is adding new features to its wearables like Endurance and Hill scores to improve tracking of athletes' performance and capabilities.

The Workouts app is being enhanced, allowing users to search for and organize workouts directly from their Garmin devices.

The latest software update also includes features like Muscle Maps, Relief Shading, Weather Map Overlays, Fish Forecast, Gaming Activity, and GroupRide to enhance the overall user experience.

Wear OS smartwatches might hog all the limelight, but Garmin is the one that makes some of the best fitness trackers worth your money. No wonder, then, that most athletes prefer to use Garmin watches for tracking their runs and other workouts. Now, the company is making some of its wearables even better by adding new features like Endurance score, Hill score, Muscle maps, and more.

With Endurance score, your Garmin watch will rate how long your body can sustain peak load based on your VO2 max, short and long-term training, and other aspects. Similarly, Hill score will rank your uphill running capabilities based on your running strength, endurance, VO2, and other factors.

Garmin's Workouts app is getting better as well. You can search for downloaded or custom workouts created from the Garmin Connect app right from the wearable. Plus, workout history is now viewable on a Garmin-compatible device.

Below is a list of all the features Garmin is rolling out as a part of its latest software update:

Endurance score: Measure an athlete’s ability to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all athletic pursuits to better understand how training impacts overall endurance.

Measure an athlete’s ability to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all athletic pursuits to better understand how training impacts overall endurance. Hill score: Gauge an athlete’s capability to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history.

Gauge an athlete’s capability to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history. Muscle Maps: Expanding on muscle maps for strength workouts, preview what muscle groups will be worked during custom or preset HIIT, cardio, and Pilates workouts, then review the stats post-workout in the Garmin Connect™ app.

Expanding on muscle maps for strength workouts, preview what muscle groups will be worked during custom or preset HIIT, cardio, and Pilates workouts, then review the stats post-workout in the Garmin Connect™ app. Workouts App: Find and organize workouts – including daily suggested workouts and those downloaded or created in the Garmin Connect app – and review workout history directly from a compatible Garmin device.

Find and organize workouts – including daily suggested workouts and those downloaded or created in the Garmin Connect app – and review workout history directly from a compatible Garmin device. Relief Shading: Get a 3D map view with color and topographic shading to make interpreting terrain and elevation changes on land easier than contour lines alone.

Get a 3D map view with color and topographic shading to make interpreting terrain and elevation changes on land easier than contour lines alone. Weather Map Overlays: View the latest map overlays for precipitation, cloud cover, temperature and wind data right from the smartwatch3 to make more informed weather decisions.

View the latest map overlays for precipitation, cloud cover, temperature and wind data right from the smartwatch3 to make more informed weather decisions. Fish Forecast: Receive suggestions for the best days and times to fish based on a celestials database that tracks sun and moon rise and set times, relative position to your location and more.

Receive suggestions for the best days and times to fish based on a celestials database that tracks sun and moon rise and set times, relative position to your location and more. Gaming Activity: Integration with the Garmin GameOn™ app provides biometric-based data to help gamers better understand their optimal stress zone, plan breaks with a game power feature and view Body Battery™ energy levels to enhance their level of play.

Integration with the Garmin GameOn™ app provides biometric-based data to help gamers better understand their optimal stress zone, plan breaks with a game power feature and view Body Battery™ energy levels to enhance their level of play. GroupRide: Seamlessly create a route in Garmin Connect, then share a unique code with other cyclists in a group (who are using a compatible Edge device4) to let everyone see and ride the same course.

Garmin says the update is rolling out for its premium and fitness-focused wearables, including the Epix Gen 2, Fenix 7, Forerunner and Venu series, and Edge 540, 840, and 1040 GPS cycling computers. If you own any wearables, use the Garmin Connect app to grab the latest firmware.

Prior to this, the company previously rolled out a major firmware for its wearables in June. That release added obstacle racing activity, wrist-based running dynamics, load ratio, and more.

Alongside the new firmware, Garmin announced additional sizes of its UltraFit nylon straps and compatibility with more of its wearables. If your Garmin watch uses the QuickFit mechanism, the nylon strap is available in 20mm, 22mm, and 26mm in black or gray shades. And for watches with the quick release mechanism, the strap is available in 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm sizes.