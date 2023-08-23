Quick Answer: Yes, Garmin offers solar chargers for seven of its models.

Garmin has been making great smartwatches for nearly a decade, but we all know which brands get the most attention, Apple and Samsung. Both brands have their strengths (ahem—and weaknesses). That said, they can’t compete with the staggering list of onboard features Garmin brings to the table. Garmin watches embrace a niche market with offerings like a more sophisticated GPS, diving apps, and well-known durability.

One of the many areas Garmin tracks ahead of the competition is with its solar charging. Couple the already robust battery life with the power of the sun, and you have a watch that’s ready for anything. So if you're the outdoorsy type or love running in all the “thons,” solar-charged smartwatches are quite handy.

Which Garmin watches have solar charging?

Product offerings these days seem as varied and long as a Netflix queue, and Garmin’s watches are no exception. There are seven, count ‘em, seven, Garmin watches with solar charging capabilities. Here’s a quick overview:

Instinct 2 Solar

Forerunner 955 Solar

Descent G1 Solar

Fēnix 7 Solar Edition

Enduro 2

Quatix 7X Solar Edition

Tactix 7 Pro Edition

There you have it—seven models. But which one should you pick? Well, that depends on what you're looking for.

Keep in mind that each of Garmin’s solar-charging watches has its own subcategories. When all’s said and done, you're looking at 27 varieties. For example, the Fēnix 7 offers a Sapphire Solar model that’s more durable and loaded with valuable perks like TopoActive maps and next-gen heart rate sensors.

Do we really need 27 subcategories? Maybe we do. Considering the convenience solar charging watches offer, the feature range for every budget is a huge plus. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all choice, and Garmin knows it.

How does solar charging work on a Garmin watch?

Garmin’s watches all have something called Power Glass. Yes, it sounds like an out-of-date NES accessory, but it’s actually an innovative piece of tech. Beneath the watch face glass, there’s a transparent solar charging panel. As long as your watch is exposed to sunlight (direct or indirect), the Power Glass will instantly absorb the light and store that converted energy within the battery.

Why go solar?

Many of Garmin’s standard smartwatches boast some impressive battery life. But if you compare the Forerunner 745 with Galaxy Watch 5, you'll quickly learn you can’t always go by the manufacturer. Just because Garmin advertises the Forerunner 745 lasts 7 days on one charge doesn’t mean it will. If you’re using the onboard GPS while jamming to Spotify, the battery will drain in hours, not days.

So from a practical standpoint, solar charging watches just plain last longer than their battery-only counterparts. Hikers, runners, nautical enthusiasts, and really anyone who finds themselves away from a trusty charging cord will appreciate the convenience of a solar watch. You keep doing what you’re doing — the sun will take care of the rest.

What’s more, solar energy is eco-friendly. Since solar charging watches rely on the sun, this increases the internal battery's longevity and the watch's overall lifespan. Fewer batteries mean less waste, and that’s always a good thing.

Can you wear the watch while it’s charging?

Unlike Garmin’s standard models, its solar watches can be worn while charging. Note that the sunlight level, or lux, determines how quickly the watch charges. If you’re outside midday, you may be hitting 50,000 lux, so it could take as little as 3 hours until it’s fully charged. Solar watches also charge in overcast weather, but cloud coverage significantly increases charging time. Consider keeping your charging cable close by, just in case.

Do Garmin’s watches come with a charging cable?

If cloudy weather is slowing you down, don’t worry. All of Garmin’s watches, solar or otherwise, include a charging cable. Even with the sun shining, energy-intensive tools like GPS will drain the battery. It’s best not to take any chances.

Do Garmin's solar watches ever run out of power?

It's not unreasonable to presume that solar-charging watches offer unlimited usage, but that’s not exactly true. Sure, some of Garmin’s models, like Instinct 2, will last all day. Now, that’s assuming you’re using basic smartwatch features and under direct sunlight for at least 3 hours. And even then, demanding tasks like GPS will still drain the battery, sun or no sun.

Every model varies in longevity, but no matter which solar charging watch you choose, you’re buying yourself hours, if not days, worth of additional usage.

Why should you go solar?

Overall, Garmin’s solar watches are the ideal rugged sidekick. The mere fact that you can wear your watch while it charges is enough reason to consider any of these models. True, they don’t offer limitless battery life, but they come pretty darn close. More importantly, these eco-friendly watches help reduce our carbon footprint. Every little bit helps, right? No matter what’s drawing you to one of these seven sun-soaking picks, there’s a Garmin watch for practically any adventurer.