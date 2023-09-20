Summary Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is a stylish and premium smartwatch that offers a wide range of health and fitness features, making it perfect for those leading active lifestyles.

With its AMOLED display, the Vivoactive 5 provides personalized coaching, tracks activity, sleep, stress, and more. It even offers guided meditation sessions to help users prepare for events and relieve stress.

The Vivoactive 5 goes beyond fitness tracking with features like personalized health insights, detailed sleep statistics, and the ability to make payments and share your location with emergency contacts. It's a comprehensive smartwatch that takes fitness tracking to the next level.

There is a high demand for smartwatches, but despite a wide array of features, they're still primarily used for fitness tracking. A good smartwatch can measure your heart rate, track how often you walk, and many other things just by being on your wrist, making it a handy tool for fitness enthusiasts. One of the leading players in the wearable technology arena, Garmin, has introduced a smartwatch that plays into this trend.

Garmin announced its Vivoactive 5, which is a stylish and affordable smartwatch with a bright AMOLED display and a wide range of health and fitness features. It can track your activity, sleep, stress, and more, and even provide personalized coaching to help you reach your fitness goals. According to Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, the Vívoactive 5 is tailor-made for individuals leading active lifestyles. The Vívoactive 5 comes with more than 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports applications, covering a variety of interests from walking and running to rowing and wheelchair activities. In addition, Garmin Connect lets users create personalized workouts from a vast library of more than 1,600 exercises.

3 Images Close

With the built-in apps, you can learn how each workout impacts your body and how much recovery time you need before taking on your next fitness challenge. In addition to guiding users with adaptive workout plans, Garmin Coach also allows them to meditate to relieve stress in preparation for events such as 5Ks and long-distance races. Among other metrics, the watch tracks daily steps, calories burned, and moderate and vigorous intensity minutes. It provides continuous tracking of heart rate, respiration, pulse oximetry, and stress levels as part of its focus on health and wellness. Also, women can use it to track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy, as well as receive nutrition and exercise advice.

Besides providing on-wrist fitness coaching, it also provides personalized health insights and detailed sleep statistics. Not only does it assign a sleep score, but it also offers tailored recommendations on how long you should sleep. During sleep, it tracks sleep stages, naps, and key metrics such as pulse oximetry and heart rate variability to gain insight into overall health. Battery life is one of the watch's best features. The battery can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode without recharging, so you won't have to worry about charging it before bedtime.

In terms of design, the Vívoactive 5 boasts a lightweight aluminum bezel and a comfortable silicone band. It comes in multiple colorways, including black/slate, ivory/cream gold, navy/metallic navy, and orchid/metallic orchid. The Vívoactive 5 is now available in the market with a suggested retail price of $300. Like other smartwatches, the Vívoactive 5 delivers text messages, emails, and alerts directly to your wrist when paired with a compatible smartphone. You can even respond to texts and view photos on the watch screen if you use an Android device.

There's also the addition of Garmin Pay to make payments at select checkout lines and transit systems. The watch offers a unique wheelchair mode that tracks daily pushes, issues weight shift alerts, and provides wheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts. If the device detects an incident or if the user feels unsafe, the watch shares the user's live location with chosen emergency contacts. It's an all-around smartwatch that pushes fitness tracking to a new level with all of its features, but the price reflects this.