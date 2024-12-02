Garmin Vivoactive 5 $189 $300 Save $111 Garmin's Vivoactive 5 builds on the success of its predecessor with a sharp AMOLED screen and plenty of fitness features for tracking your health. With thoughtful features such as a sleep coach and guided meditation sessions, Garmin's flagship wearable aims to put you in touch with your body in ways you've never thought of before. $189 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Garmin

We've seen plenty of great smartwatch deals over the past few days, but if you're looking for a Garmin smartwatch that has a beautiful display, offers more than a week of battery life, and isn't going to cost over $200 — then the Vivoactive 5 is going to be the way to go. Right now during Cyber Monday, you can save big with this promotion from Amazon that knocks 37% off. It brings the smartwatch down to its lowest at just $189, which is well below its retail price of $300.

What's great about the Garmin Vivoactive 5?

There's a lot to love about Garmin smartwatches, but the most common complaint is that it looks chunky on the wrist. And we get it, some of our favorite Garmin smartwatches are a little big, but that doesn't mean the brand doesn't offer something sleek as well. That's where the Vivoactive 5 comes in, with its lightweight design that is easy to look at and, better yet, light on the wrist.

It has a bright and beautiful AMOLED display and can reach up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. As you might expect, this watch also has excellent tracking features as well, providing accurate health and fitness metrics, along with stress and sleep quality data as well. The Body Battery mode helps you better understand yourself, providing insight when it is better to rest or work out.

If the watch sees that something is off, it will provide suggestions on how to fix it. The watch may even occasionally ask you to take a nap if needed. Since this is a smartwatch, you can stay connected with alerts and notifications from your phone. You can also download songs to the watch from services like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Prime Music.

With Garmin Connect, you can even expand the abilities of the watch by downloading new apps and watch faces. Furthermore, you can also make payments at compatible terminals using Garmin Pay. For the most part, this watch is pretty feature-packed, and you really can't go wrong with all these options. So get this deal now or check out some other great smartwatches if you're on the fence.