Garmin Venu 3S $350 $450 Save $100 Stylish, lightweight, and feature-packed. You can't go wrong with the Garmin Venu 3S. Right now, you can save $100 and grab this watch for its lowest price yet. $350 at Amazon

There are some great smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market right now. And Garmin is a brand that's pretty well known for having some stellar options. However, one of the few complaints that we see is that some of the brand's wearables can be a little bulky. So if you've been looking for a feature-packed Garmin smartwatch that looks elegant on the wrist, then the Venu 3S is going to be the one.

Related Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch review: The best Venu yet Garmin added an onboard speaker and third side button, but the real superstar is the Venu 3’s battery

Right now, you can score $100 off the Garmin Venu 3S in Sage Gray or Ivory from Amazon. This brings the 41mm model down to $350, which is the lowest price we've seen for the watch. It's a great piece of hardware that looks good on the wrist as well, so grab this deal while you still can.

What's great about the Garmin Venu 3S?

Source: Garmin

This is the perfect watch if you're looking for something small and stylish. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that's protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. Like most Garmin smartwatches, you get access to fantastic health and wellness tracking features that can monitor your heart rate, sleep, stress, and more.

The Garmin Venu 3S makes it easy to track your workouts with 30 preloaded activities, and it can even show you how to perform exercises as well, with the option to choose from 1,600 activities. And just in case you aren't really sure how to push yourself further, the included Garmin Coach can help you achieve new goals.

Of course, this is a smartwatch, so you can receive notifications for calls and texts, and even handle voice calls from the wrist. Furthermore, the watch can even download songs so you can truly go phone free whenever you're on a run. And if you happen to pop into a store and need to make a purchase, Garmin Pay's got you covered.

Overall, you're getting a solid smartwatch that not only performs well for workouts, but can also help you stay connected too. And the best part about it is that it's now down to a low price of just $350, which is $100 less than its retail price. So get it now while you can before the promotion is gone.