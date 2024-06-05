Garmin Venu 2 Plus $300 $450 Save $150 This sleek and reliable fitness tracker is now being discounted to its lowest price yet. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long. $300 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches on the market. Now, the brand's devices aren't going to be for everyone, but if you're looking for a wearable that's durable, offers plenty of battery life, and delivers one of the best fitness and wellness tracking experiences on the market, then something like the Venu 2 Plus is going to be a fantastic option for you.

The Venu 2 Plus hits all the right notes with its size, features and price. While it typically comes in at $449.99, you can now grab it for much less, with a discount that not only knocks $150 off, but also drops it down to its lowest price yet. Plus, this deal's from Amazon, which means quick shipping and easy returns.

What's great about Garmin's Venu 2 Plus?

The Venu 2 Plus is a smartwatch that can look good when dressed up or dressed down. This particular model that's on sale looks quite subtle, with its silver case and gray band, and also comes in a 43mm size, which isn't too big or too small.

The watch has a beautiful and vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display that's protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass, which means, even if you're a little rough with the watch, it'll still look just as good as the day you first put it on. Of course, like any fitness wearable, this model offers a range of sensors to track your moves.

From heart rate, sleep, stress, and even the menstrual cycle — this watch can track pretty much anything that's going on with your body. Best of all, the Venu 2 Plus can tell you just how much energy you have left, which means, you'll be able to optimally move throughout the day without feeling tired at the end.

Of course, this is a smartwatch, which means it will allow you to stay connected when necessary, with alerts for calls, messages and other notifications. You can even use the watch to make and take calls, keeping your hands free to do other things.

You can even download your favorite tunes to the watch, which means you can leave the phone at home when you're out for a walk or run. The watch also supports tap to pay at supported terminals with Garmin Pay. There are even safety features in place, just in case you need to get into contact with someone in an emergency.

For the most part, this is a really great smartwatch that excels at tracking your fitness and health. It looks good, and offers plenty of battery life that comes in at up to nine days. If this sounds like the watch you've been looking for, be sure to grab it while you can at this fantastic discounted price, because this deal certainly won't last long.