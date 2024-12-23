Your changes have been saved Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Edition $1050 $1600 Save $550 If a standard Garmin smartwatch isn't enough, maybe it's time to step up to the Tactix 7 Pro Edition. This watch delivers everything you need and more. Plus, it's now $550 off for a limited time. $1050 at Amazon

There are a lot of great smartwatches on the market right now. But if you're looking for something rugged, with plenty of health and tracking features that can last over a month on one charge, the Garmin Tactix 7 Pro is going to be the one to go with. While this smartwatch normally retails for $1,600, it's now getting a massive discount that knocks $550 off, dropping it to a record-low of $1,050.

What's great about the Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition?

This watch looks good, with a subtle design that isn't meant to really stand out. Of course, the Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition isn't a boring wearable by any means, featuring everything you could ever want from a smartwatch. It has a large 1.4-inch AOLED display that's protected by a sapphire lens and surrounded by a steel bezel.

While you can access feature and functions of the watch using the touchscreen, there are also physical buttons on the side of the watch that can be used as well. When it comes to sensors, it has everything you need to track your physical activities, sleep quality, stress levels and more.

It comes preloaded with maps for hiking and skiing, and provides excellent accuracy with its multi-GNSS and multi-band support. This particular model packs a little extra when it comes to features, with a "jumpmaster mode", "stealth mode," and there's even a way to instantly delete all data and coordinate information on the watch when needed.

There's even a built-in LED flashlight, just in case you need some illumination. Since this is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to get notifications and alerts from a connected device, straight to your wrist. You can also make payments at compatible terminals with Garmin Pay.

Best of all, the battery life is phenomenal at up to 37 days with solar charging, which easily blows some of the best smartwatches out of the water. Again, grab this deal while you can because it's the best price we've seen on this model to date.