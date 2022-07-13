There are several great deals to check out on fitness watches for every kind of athlete

Prime Day is still going, and deals are still raining down the sky. If you're not done with yesterday's spending spree, you can still get yourself amazing discounts on some of your favorite tech. If you bought a smartphone yesterday and want to pair it with a brand-new smartwatch, there are also a lot of offers to check. Some people swear by Garmin's offerings, which are amazing for fitness tracking purposes, but if the price they command has put you off in the past, you might find them a tad more approachable today.

Excellent deals are happening right now for several Garmin smartwatches if you're a Prime user. We've put together a list with some of them. Make sure you act quickly on them, though — they'll be gone sooner than later.

1. Garmin Vivoactive 4/4S - 43% off

First off, we have Garmin's Vivoactive 4 and its smaller sibling, the Vivoactive 4/4S. They're one of Garmin's more affordable "true smartwatch" entries, and they're great for people looking for an amazing fitness-oriented smartwatch with some extra features.

It's not a Wear OS watch, so you won't get the app freedom those smartwatches have, but the Garmin Vivoactive 4 still comes preloaded with a lot of options. This watch can monitor your energy levels throughout your day, keep tabs on your sleep, and comes with both a heart rate monitor and an SpO2 monitor to check your blood oxygen levels. Furthermore, it has built-in storage so you can download music from services like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, while Garmin Pay will let you add your cards and pay from your wrist.

This watch typically retails for $330, but you can get it for $188 today, making for a sizable 43% discount.

2. Garmin Venu 2/2S - 33% off

If you'd like something a little bit more high-end, the Garmin Venu 2 (or 2S if you have smaller wrists) might be the one to get.

The Venu 2 raises the bar by adding an AMOLED display to the mix. It's protected by Gorilla Glass 3, and being AMOLED, the watch also comes with an always-on display mode so you can keep the time visible at all times. More importantly, it also comes with all the same fitness features other Garmin smartwatches come with, including an SpO2 sensor, comprehensive fitness coaching, and the ability to display notifications from your phone.

The Garmin Venu 2/2S is normally available for $400. You can grab one today for $270, though, knocking $130 off one of Garmin's best offerings.

3. Garmin Venu Sq Music - almost $100 off

The Venu series also has a lower-end sibling, which you might want to check it out if you'd rather not splash a lot of money on a smartwatch.

Unlike the Venu 2, this smartwatch has a rounded square build instead of being circle-shaped. It also has notable bezels, making the screen probably a tad bit smaller than what you'd like. However, it keeps around many of the same great features, including music storage and fitness coaching. It gets rid of certain sensors, such as the SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. However, it keeps around many things, including the always-on display, even though it has an LCD display rather than AMOLED.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music's retail price is $250, but you can get one today for $155 — an almost $100 reduction.

4. Garmin Instinct Solar - 43% off

All of the smartwatches we mentioned previously are great, but their aesthetic mainly fits a casual lifestyle. What happens if you want something that looks a little bit tougher? The Garmin Instinct might be the one to get.

Unlike other smartwatches on this list, this one can barely be considered a smartwatch, and it's actually rather barebones in terms of actual features. If all you want is fitness, though, then it's a great choice. It might have a black-and-white display, but it keeps most of its fitness features intact. It can still read your heart rate and blood oxygen levels and keep tabs on your sleep and fitness activities. Furthermore, it's MIL STD 810 rated, so it can take a beating. It also has multi-GNSS support, supporting GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for more accurate tracking.

It's normally available for $350, but you can get one today for $200, knocking a whopping $150 off its MSRP.

5. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music- 31% off

If you're a runner and want a smartwatch that can keep up with your fast lifestyle, you should look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, one of the company's best running-focused options.

The watch comes not only with Garmin's usual fitness options, but also with extra goodies geared specifically for runners, like VO2 max estimates. It also lets you see your notifications and customize your watch face. It even comes with internal storage so you can download music from your music streaming service of choice. In terms of battery life, it doesn't disappoint, as it can go seven days on a charge on smartwatch mode.

The Forerunner 245 is normally available for $350, but you'll be able to get one today for $240 — an over 30% discount.

6. Garmin Enduro - $350 off

The Garmin Enduro is the ultimate option for runners and all kinds of athletes. While its price is typically very prohibitive for a lot of folks, it might be a worthy purchase at this price.

Its main selling point is its Power Glass solar charging lens. If you keep an outdoor lifestyle, your battery constantly recharges itself with solar power, letting you spend more time between charges. Of course, it's not its only selling point. Garmin also threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Enduro, and as such, you have every possible sensor and measurement you could possibly need. You have multiple GNSS support, workout suggestions, performance metrics, and all of the running dynamics included in the Forerunner lineup.

While this watch will typically set you back $900, you can get it today for a much easier to swallow $550, a $350 price reduction for one of Garmin's absolute best offerings.

