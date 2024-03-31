Summary The latest beta update for Garmin smartwatches brings multiple new features, while also patching some existing issues.

Users can download the update from their compatible Garmin watch, although they will need to be enrolled in the beta program beforehand.

Garmin has disabled the ECG functionality of the Garmin Fenix 7 series with this beta update, but it will be brought back during the latter stages of the beta cycle.

While Wear OS is our preferred smartwatch platform here at Android Police, there's a whole world of devices outside Google's software ecosystem, with Garmin being one of the best examples. The company's smartwatches/wearables feature a proprietary operating system but support a long list of functionality regardless of the paired phone. Garmin is now rolling out a new beta update for a handful of its smartwatches, including the Epix Pro 2, Fenix 7 series, etc., with plenty of changes in tow.

Garmin says beta version 17.10 is now available for the Fenix 7/7 Pro, Fenix 7x/7x Pro, Fenix 7s/7s Pro, Epix/Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm/47mm/51mm), Enduro 2, Quatix 7, and MARQ Gen 2 (via NotebookCheck). Meanwhile, the Garmin MARQ Aviator Gen 2 and Tactix 7 are listed as unsupported models for the beta program.

Watch owners can head over to Menu > System > Software Update and tap Check For Updates to download version 17.10 beta, provided they are enrolled in Garmin's public beta program. Garmin says it will begin pushing beta updates "the normal way" (through OTA updates) towards the end of the public beta cycle.

The company has listed an extensive changelog for version 17.10 beta, including plenty of new additions and some fixes/ improvements to existing functionality. In addition to the changes and fixes in this beta, Garmin says it has renamed Climb sport to Mountaineering.

-Added ability to find a lost phone during an activity with GPS. -Added Applied Ballistics Wind Mode (Tactix only). -Added Indoor Walk activity. -Added Messenger App. -Added Recovery Advisor as an option in Morning Report and glances. -Added self evaluation to more activity types. -Fixed battery saver mode being allowed as a power mode name. -Fixed incorrect DSW on watch face. -Fixed issue causing the cadence flashlight to enable incorrectly when in an activity resume later state. -Fixed issue with ski run count in the Last Sport glance. -Fixed issue with the altimeter glance when in large font mode. -Fixed issues with Morning Report workouts page. -Fixed issues with some watch face data fields. -Fixed potential issue causing the touchscreen to not fully function after a display wakeup. -Fixed potential issue with the weather map overlay. -Fixed potential shutdown in morning report. -Fixed potential shutdown in the body battery widget when viewing near midnight. -Fixed potential shutdown when loading activity history with auto lock enabled. -Improved access to additional characters on the touch keyboard by adding a press and hold option to some keys. -Improved find my phone alert prompt UI.

Owners of the Garmin Fenix 7 series should avoid this beta

Garmin notes that this beta update will disable the ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality in the Fenix 7 series. So, if you own any model in the lineup and rely on frequent ECG checks, it is wise to avoid this particular update.

However, users should be able to use ECG on the Fenix 7 series when the beta reaches its last stage, i.e., just before the software is ready to go stable. Based on Garmin's words, ECG should work as normal on the rest of the compatible models, unless there's an underlying bug with the new beta software.