The onslaught of Prime Day deals being unleashed this week has been a great start to the holiday season, giving shoppers a head start on finding good deals before Black Friday sales arrive next month. These early offers cover just about all categories, from phones to Chromebooks and everything in between, however, there are some great Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals that shouldn't be missed.

In particular, some of the best Garmin smartwatches have gotten some sizable discounts during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Top options for active users like the premium Garmin Epix (Gen 2) and the rugged Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Edition are on sale, with savings of up to $250 depending on which option you go with.

While there are a number of Garmin Prime Day deals to check out, a handful stand out for those looking for a solid smartwatch as a gift or for themselves. The deals below offer a good value for the money, delivering the quality and versatility Garmin is known for at some of their best prices in months.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

The Epix (Gen 2) is one of Garmin's top adventuring watches, offering the right balance of features and style for explorers in need of a proper wearable to guide them on their journey. A slew of features and apps are built-in to take users further than they've ever gone before, including 24/7 health monitoring, sports apps, animated workouts, multi-band GNSS satellite GPS coverage, TopoActive maps, and up to an impressive 16-days of battery life.

Source: Garmin Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Best value $550 $800 Save $250 A watch built for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers alike, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) comes packed with features to take you further. Whether it's exploring off the beaten paths or hitting the gym for a good workout, this is a premium active wearable with apps and exercises, 24/7 health tracking, satellite GPS, and even TopoActive terrain mapping. $550 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Edition

Designed for tactical use, the Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Edition is an excellent wearable for active military members in need of a good watch. Built to military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance, this rugged wearable features solar charging capabilities, night vision compatibility, a stealth mode to disable wireless connectivity, waypoint projection, a Jumpmaster Mode to calculate high-altitude release points, and even UTM and MGRS positioning sync.

Source: Garmin Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Edition $280 $400 Save $120 The Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Edition offers an incredibly powerful wearable for the outdoors. Solar charging capabilities, built-in sports apps, multiple satellite tracking, and even a stealth mode to disable wireless comms and data sharing. A great choice as a gift for active service men and women. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Lily

Garmin's take on a more sophisticated wearable, the Lily is designed to be worn on a night out rather than a hike in the woods. While it does still have health monitoring features, built-in cardio and sports apps, GPS tracking, and even a LiveTrack feature to share your activities in real-time with friends and family, its design lends itself more to those in need of something a bit classier.

Source: Garmin Garmin Lily $150 $200 Save $50 Don't let the Garmin Lily fool you. This smaller, more sophisticatedly designed wearable from the brand still features some of their top health monitoring and fitness apps. However, those looking for a less intense looking active smartwatch may be more inclined to give the Garmin Lily a try. $150 at Amazon

These deals on Garmin smartwatches are prime candidates for the outdoorsman and woman out there, but if you're after something that isn't quite so fitness-centric, be sure to check out all the Prime Day Samsung deals available. The previous generation Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a good discount right now, offering a wearable that's more connectivity-focused while still offering a decent set of fitness features to access.