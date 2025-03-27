Summary Garmin introduces Connect+ premium plan with AI-powered features and advanced dashboards.

Active Intelligence gives daily insights and training advice based on your fitness data.

Existing Garmin Connect features remain free; Connect+ costs $6.99/month with a trial.

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, especially if you're focused on fitness tracking. Unlike other fitness-focused brands (looking at you, Oura), Garmin doesn't charge a subscription to use its devices. But that's (sort of) changing now. Garmin has announced a new Connect+ premium plan that introduces AI-powered features, advanced dashboards, and more, to its existing Connect app.

The Garmin Connect app already offers a ton of features and data for fitness enthusiasts, but the company is taking things to the next level with the new Connect+ subscription. The highlight here is Active Intelligence, Garmin's new AI feature that offers personalized insights based on your health and activity data.

You'll receive daily recovery summaries based on your sleep, along with personalized advice on whether to push harder or take it easy. Then, throughout the day, you'll get dynamic guidance on recovery, training, and movement — tailored to your goals and updated as the day progresses.

Existing Connect app features will remain free to use

Source: Garmin

In addition to AI-driven coaching, Connect+ adds a more powerful Performance Dashboard, which visualizes your fitness data through detailed charts and graphs. It also includes features like LiveTrack, which notifies selected friends and family when you start an activity, and Live Activity, which lets you view real-time heart rate, pace data, reps, and workout videos when you start an indoor workout using a compatible smartwatch and phone.

It's worth noting that none of the existing Garmin Connect features are being removed. Garmin confirmed in its press release that all current tools will remain free. Connect+ is simply an added offering for power users who want even more from their devices.

The Connect+ subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, and Garmin is offering a 30-day free trial for those who want to test it out before committing.