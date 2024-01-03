It's a brand-new year, and if you're setting your resolutions around health and wellness, there are more than enough ways to make sure you stay on task this time. With loads of Android fitness apps and a vast selection of smart home gym equipment available, it's easier than ever to stick to your goals and achieve what you've told yourself you would over and over again.

But workout equipment isn't always cheap, and while fitness apps can help, pulling your phone out constantly or during an exercise session isn't always feasible. That's why smartwatches are so highly recommended among fitness nuts. Not only are they great at keeping tabs on your health goals and exercises quickly, basic fitness smartwatches are super affordable now.

A statement even more true now that the Garmin New Year Sale is live, with some of the company's best watches hitting unbeatable prices this week. Whether it's a smartwatch for running you're after, or something that's great for all-around use, Garmin watches are some of the best Android smartwatches money can buy thanks to their incredible build quality and wide range of uses.

While smartwatch deals aren't the only offers available during Garmin's sale, they make up some of the best deals available right now. We've listed a couple of our favorite Garmin deals below, but be sure to check out everything the savings event has to offer. You might just be surprised at what fitness gear you'll find on sale to kick off your 2024 workout journey!

Vivoactive 5

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $250 $300 Save $50 Garmin's Vivoactive 5 offers one of the best wearables for health and fitness tracking in this price range, with loads of body tracking features including Body Battery Energy Monitoring to pinpoint what's impacting you the most throughout the day. It also features detailed health statistics, personalized workout goals, a sleep coach, and much more, making it a great fitness watch for anyone looking to get into top shape this year. $250 at Garmin

If you're new to smartwatches, or Garmin in general, the Vivoactive 5 is an excellent starting point for the price. It's a feature-packed fitness watch that goes above and beyond other options on the market, especially if you're looking for something to really optimize your health goals this year.

Along with a beautiful and new 1.2-in AMOLED display, the latest model of Garmin's Vivoactive wearables features up to 11 days of battery life, an on-board heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, and temperature sensor, to paint a full picture of your current health status and what you can do to improve it.

At $50 off, it's also one of the best watches in its class, punching well above its competitors in terms of the features it has to offer for fitness tracking specifically.

TacX NEO 2T Smart Trainer

Tacx NEO 2T Smart Trainer $1000 $1400 Save $400 If biking is you're preferred method of exercise, Garmin's Tacx NEO 2T Smart Trainer is one of the best indoor trainers you'll find. Using your own bike, it simulates resistance, inertia, motion, and more to deliver an immersive workout without ever having to leave your home. It comes with training software and workout plans as well, helping you get the most out of your ride with detailed exercise tracking, 3D mapping, and more. $1000 at Garmin

While this one is a bit more niche, it's an excellent deal for those who enjoy cycling as a hobby or as their primary method of exercise. Garmin's Tacx NEO 2T Smart Trainer brings cycling into your home gym, simulating the feel of the road, inertia, resistance, and more — all with your own bike — in a smart-connected training system.

Garmin offers two different training plans to choose from, starting at $100 a year (or $10 a month), which not only provide detailed exercise data and tracking, but also structured workouts and automated data syncing with the Garmin Connect app. The Premium Plan specifically features additional real-time group rides, 3D GPS workouts, and more.

It's an excellent way to get in a ride or two without leaving the house, making it great for those strapped on time. At $400 off, it's a great deal on an excellent training system.

More Garmin New Year deals to check out

If your health is the priority this year, the deals above offer the best bang for your buck by far during Garmin's savings event. However, there are a few other deals worth noting on some of its premium watches and equipment, of which you'll find below.

Along with fitness-specific deals, Garmin is also offering up to 20% off smartwatch bands and accessories during the New Year, New You event, making it a great time to customize your current Garmin gear with a new style. So, whether you've got Garmin equipment already, or are just looking to add some much-needed accountability to your workout regimen this year, this is your chance to do so and save a bit of cash in the process.