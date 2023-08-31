Summary Garmin's Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatches prioritize health and wellness with comprehensive health and fitness insights, including sleep tracking and varied health metrics.

The Venu 3 is priced at $450 and features a 1.4" AMOLED touchscreen with a 14-day battery life, while the Venu 3S, priced the same, has a slightly smaller 1.2" screen and a 10-day battery life.

Both models offer features like animated workouts, Garmin Coach support, and the ability to take calls from your wrist. Consider factors like battery duration and screen size when choosing between them.

The smartwatch landscape is no longer just about telling time. Leaders like Apple and Google, with the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch, respectively, have raised the bar, setting high expectations for what top-tier smartwatches should offer. Garmin, traditionally known for its reliable GPS gadgets, hasn't just kept pace; it's been leading a race full of surprises. The just-announced Venu 3 and Venu 3S are signs of this evolution, with Garmin placing a keen emphasis on integrating tech, health, and flair.

The Venu 3 and Venu 3S are Garmin's latest beacons for those prioritizing health and wellness. These devices attempt to provide deep insights not just into sleep duration but its quality, too, giving users a holistic view of their well-being. The software's packed with over 30 sports apps and animated workouts, coupled with the Garmin Coach feature for optimized training, letting the package cater to a diverse range of fitness enthusiasts.

The Venu 3 and Venu 3S are designed to offer users comprehensive health and fitness insights. The Venu 3 with its 45mm body is priced at $450 and features a 1.4" AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 14 days of battery life. Some of its notable features include animated workouts, Garmin Coach support, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls. It also offers wheelchair-specific tracking and workouts.

The smaller, 41mm Venu 3S also goes for $450 and comes with a 1.2" AMOLED touchscreen, which is a bit smaller than its counterpart. It can run up to 10 days before needing a charge. It shares the Venu 3's features, like the varied health metrics and the nifty feature of taking wrist calls. Both models sync smoothly with the Garmin Connect app on iPhones and Androids. When deciding between them, consider factors like battery duration, screen dimensions, and looks.

Garmin Venu 3 Priced at $450 the Venu 3 showcases a 1.4" AMOLED touchscreen and a notable 14-day battery life. Beyond telling time, it offers animated workouts, Garmin Coach assistance, and unique wheelchair-specific metrics. The 45mm casing is available with soft gold to slate bezels. Seamless integration with the Garmin Connect app keeps your stats accessible. $450 at Garmin