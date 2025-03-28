Summary Garmin's new paid subscription model, Connect+, has received user backlash.

Garmin users are not willing to pay a monthly fee after spending so much on Garmin smartwatches.

Many users are delaying upgrading their Garmin watches in response to the new paid subscription.

Garmin recently introduced a new paid tier for its Garmin Connect app, offering more detailed and personalized AI-powered insights based on your health and activity data. However, less than 24 hours after its debut, the move has sparked backlash, with many users expressing frustration over the brand’s shift to a subscription-based model under the guise of AI.

The Garmin subreddit is buzzing with frustration as users express their anger over the company’s shift to a paid subscription model. After spending hundreds of dollars on Garmin’s premium watches, many are upset about being asked to pay an additional $7 per month for more in-depth "AI" health analysis.

One Reddit thread, with over 6.5k upvotes and 370+ comments, is packed with criticism from unhappy customers who feel let down by Garmin’s latest move.

"I wouldn’t object if Garmin introduced an affordable subscription model that provided all major software updates (including the operating system) for all of their watches in the future—not just limited updates for premium models or select features for a few years. Many of their newer watches likely have hardware capable of supporting such updates. However, this is clearly not the direction Garmin is taking. Instead, software updates will continue to be used as a tool to push new hardware releases.

What we’re seeing now is an attempt to extract even more money from customers, testing how far they can go with this strategy. Ultimately, we’ll end up with the worst of both worlds—having to buy new hardware just to qualify for subscriptions that unlock features we should already have, alongside a few cosmetic app updates as a consolation," says the original poster.

Unlike Fitbits and other smartwatches, Garmin watches typically cost $800 or more, with higher-end models exceeding $1,500. That’s already a steep price, especially considering the features they offer. So, Garmin now asking for an extra $7 monthly (or $70 yearly) for more detailed health insights from its users feels like a slap in their face.

In comparison, Fitbit can get away with its paid subscription model because its wearables are available for as little as $100.

Many users have decided to hold off on upgrading their Garmin watches later this year, thanks to the new paid subscription model.

Garmin should pay heed to user feedback about Connect+