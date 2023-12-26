Garmin offers some of the best smartwatches to improve your health and daily lifestyle. The company offers several models with high-resolution AMOLED displays, long battery life, neat utilities like an LED flashlight, and high-end materials. It also has a stellar record in terms of software support. Whether you have a Forerunner, Epix, Quatix, or Vivomove, here's how to set up your Garmin with an iPhone.

Pair and connect your Garmin watch to your iPhone

Before we start, go through the following requirements.

Check the battery levels on your watch

While your Garmin smartwatch comes with a certain charge level, juice it up fully to avoid unexpected glitches.

Activate Bluetooth on iPhone

Activate Bluetooth on your iPhone to pair it with a Garmin watch. Swipe down from the upper-right corner and turn on Bluetooth.

Download the Garmin Connect app

Garmin offers the Garmin Connect app on the App Store and the Play Store. It's your one-stop solution for setting up a new smartwatch and tracking health and fitness data. It has useful features like a personalized My Day page, customized workouts, useful insights, Garmin Pay, and more.

Install Garmin Connect from the App Store to pair your smartwatch. You're set to connect your Garmin watch to your iPhone. Follow the steps below.

Press and hold the light button to turn on your Garmin watch. Release the button when you see the company logo on the watch. After the watch is switched on, select your preferred language. The system asks whether you want to pair it with a phone. Tap Yes. Launch Garmin Connect on your iPhone. Give the required Bluetooth permission. Create a new account or sign in with your existing account details. Follow the on-screen instructions. Garmin Connect detects your watch. Tap Connect it. Check the Bluetooth pairing request pop-up on your phone. Tap Pair. Close Allow your Garmin watch to receive your iPhone notifications. All notifications you receive on your iPhone are sent to your smartwatch and may show on its display. Tap Next. Garmin asks you to set up your sleep schedule. Enter your bedtime and waketime on weekdays and weekends. Your device isn't set to Do Not Disturb during your sleep hours. You can tweak your sleep schedule in device settings. Close Garmin asks you to set your goals. You can enter steps per day, floors climbed per day, fluid consumed per day, intensity minutes per week, and more. Tap Next. Close Allow location permissions to use features like activity tracking and map tracking. Activate calendar access to check upcoming appointments on your Garmin device. Tap Sync Now to finish the pairing process. Tap Finish, and you are good to go. Close

When you are on Garmin home, the app asks you to set up your device's key features. Tap Get Started.

Close

Music: Set up your favorite music provider and access the entire content library on your watch. It supports the top three music services: Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Wi-Fi: Connect your Garmin watch to a Wi-Fi network.

Connect your Garmin watch to a Wi-Fi network. Garmin Pay: Several Garmin watches support contactless payments using a watch on your wrist. Check the company's support page to find banks compatible with Garmin Pay. Keep your card number, security code, and card expiration date ready, complete the setup, and leave your wallet at home.

Strava: Explore Strava integration and compete with your friends on different challenges.

Explore Connect IQ Store

Connect IQ Store plays a huge role in the Garmin ecosystem. It's the company's mini app store to customize and make the most of your watch. It's available as a standalone app from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Go to the More menu and tap Connect IQ Store. The app asks you to download the Connect IQ Store to explore free apps like Spotify, Uber, SmartThings, watch faces, and more. You can also create watch faces with your photos.

Close

Troubleshoot Garmin pairing issues with iPhone

Use the tricks below if you run into errors pairing your Garmin watch to an iPhone.

Reboot your iPhone and Garmin watch and try again.

Check Bluetooth settings and make sure to keep your Garmin watch within range.

Update the software on both devices and start the pairing process again.

Turn off Bluetooth on your iPhone, remove Garmin, and re-pair the devices.

Reset your Garmin watch.

Explore your Garmin watch

