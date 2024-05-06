Garmin Instinct 2X Solar $349.99 $449.99 Save $100 Right now, Amazon is offering a massive 22% discount on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, marking the biggest price cut the rugged smartwatch has ever seen on the platform. This watch taps into solar power for incredible battery life and comes packed with features like a built-in LED flashlight, GPS support, altimeter, Pulse Ox sensors, and much more. $349.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a tough GPS smartwatch, check out Amazon right now and grab the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar (standard version). There's a new deal that knocks 22% off the price, so you can snag it for just $350, down from the usual $450. That saves you $100! It's an awesome deal, especially with all the great features it packs. Plus, this is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this Garmin watch.

Why the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is worth your money

For just under $400, you can get yourself a smartwatch that's tough as nails. The Instinct 2X Solar is Garmin's toughest GPS smartwatch yet, with military-grade standards for dealing with heat, shocks, and water. It also features solar charging and is built to meet US military specifications. The battery lasts up to 60 hours in GPS mode, but with solar charging, it can extend to 145 hours. Thanks to the Power Glass lens, it even harnesses 50% more solar energy than the regular Instinct 2. Plus, in smartwatch mode, you practically have endless battery life—as long as you're catching some sunlight.

The Instinct 2X Solar is a bit bigger than the standard Instinct 2, sporting a 50mm diameter compared to the latter's 45mm. This makes it one of the largest screens available on a Garmin. Like the top Android smartwatches out there, it keeps tabs on your health and wellness metrics all day. It comes loaded with features like advanced sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox, VO2 Max, and more. Plus, the Instinct 2X Solar can even monitor your body energy levels to help you fine-tune your workout schedule.

If you're into outdoor navigation, the watch has everything you need. It's equipped with built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, so you'll always know your way around in the wild. Plus, its tough design and an LED flashlight with various intensities and strobe modes ensure you stay visible and safe on your nighttime excursions.