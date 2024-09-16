Garmin Instinct 2X Solar $350 $450 Save $100 If you're looking for something rugged and reliable, Garmin is going to be the brand to go with. The Instinct 2X Solar not only delivers when it comes to features but it also delivers impressive battery life, possibly being infinite if the conditions are right. With that said, you can now grab this watch for $100 off its retail price, falling to one of its lowest price to date. $350 at Amazon

It can be tough choosing a smartwatch when there are so many great options. But if you're looking for a smartwatch that really stands head and shoulders above the rest, then the Garmin Instinct Solar 2X is going to be for you. Not only does this wearable pack tons of great features that are fantastic for tracking your daily health metrics, but it also features unlimited battery life thanks to its solar charging feature.

Best of all, it's now received a hefty discount for a limited time from Amazon, with a discount that knocks $100 off, dropping it down to one of its lowest to date at $349.99. Of course, you'll want to be quick, because at this price, they deal won't be around forever.

What's great about the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar?

The big headline here is that you're getting a watch for a great price that offers infinite battery life. The last part is a pretty big deal, considering that most devices from competitors can't even get past a few days. So how does Garmin achieve this? Well, one of the most critical parts of this watch is that it has a solar panel. This allows the watch to slowly recharge as you're going about your day.

The watch also features a 1.27-inch monochrome display that's also quite efficient when it comes to power usage but still displays all the data that you need in order to get through your day. The watch is made from a light and durable polymer and is rated to withstand extreme environments thanks to its MIL-STD-810 standard. Of course, you can expect the standard sensors you'll find on most smartwatches, with the ability to track your health and fitness metrics.

The watch also features multi-GNSS network support to provide the most accurate tracking for your runs, hikes, walks, and more — no matter the location. And since this is a proper smartwatch, you're going to be able to receive all your important notifications from your connected devices with alerts for email, messages, and more. And with Garmin Pay, you can check out at compatible payment terminals for a seamless experience.

This really is a watch that can do it all, despite its simple appearance. And if your aim is to track your life and get the best battery life you can from a smartwatch, then the Garmin Instinct Solar 2X is going to be the one for you. Just get this deal while you can because it won't last long. And if you're still on the fence, check out these other great smartwatch recommendations.